Hard to imagine we are into a new year already. It won’t be long before producers are out in the field planting their spring crops. In the meantime, Montana State University Extension Teton County will host a free Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar on Jan. 11 at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau. The event will offer producers information on a variety of topics relevant to their operations.
This information will be presented in person by four specialists. Cort Jenson, the Montana Department of Agriculture chief attorney, will offer his perspective on building relationships with new neighbors.
Hays Goosey, MSU Extension specialist, will speak on nitrate toxicity in forages that has affected many producers in this area as well as other aspects relating to forage production.
For producers looking for information on cereal grain varieties, Kent McVay, MSU cropping systems specialist, will bring his extensive knowledge of new and current varieties to the seminar.
David Weaver, MSU professor with the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, focuses his research on using Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to control the wheat stem sawfly and will offer producers advice for handling this detrimental pest.
Applicator credits will be available for those attending the entire seminar. Those seeking the credits should bring their license number. Sign-in will start at 8:30 a.m. with the first speaker beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will not be provided. The seminar will conclude at 3 p.m. Hope to see you there!
To register or for more information, please contact Karen Forseth at the MSU Extension Teton County office at 406-466-2491 or email at karen.forseth1@montana.edu.