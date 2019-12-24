The cold weather, which is here to stay, brings on many people’s favorite season — grizzly bear hibernation.
“It seems the Rocky Mountain Front has breathed a collective sigh of relief in the last weeks as the bear sightings have ceased and things have gotten quiet,” said Trina Jo Bradley, a member of the Blackfeet Nation Stock Growers Association.
While grizzly bears are still on everyone’s minds, the Blackfeet Nation Stock Growers Association is inviting all producers and landowners to a free “Ranching with Grizzlies” seminar Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
Speakers will include Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Livestock Loss Board, Wildlife Services and Blackleaf Guardians.
The Teton CattleWomen and North Country CattleWomen will provide lunch.
The seminar will cover a number of topics including electric fencing, livestock guard dogs, conflict prevention and most importantly, whom to call when there is a conflict. There will be presentations by each speaker, with plenty of time for questions.
“Please join us in spreading this important information for everyone in grizzly bear country,” Bradley said.
To RSVP, contact Bradley at 450-1577, or email blackfeetstockgrowers@gmail.com. Please RSVP by Monday, Jan. 6, so the CattleWomen have a solid count for lunch.
For more information on BNSGA, visit our website at www.bnsga.com.