Montana State University Extension Service is inviting the public to Zoom in for a program on the state’s challenging housing situation, titled “Moving In, Moving Out, and Moving Over: The Future of the Rural Housing Supply.”
Major demographic shifts have forever changed the face of rural communities which has resulted in a housing shortage, Tara Mastel, an associate specialist with the Extension Community Development Program, said in a press release. In the next 20 years, nearly three-quarters of rural owner-occupied housing will turn over as seniors and baby boomers move out. A broad examination of the trends related to these moves — such as workforce housing, a tight labor market and changing residential preferences — will be discussed.
Mastel says the webinar will be designed to help Montanans better understand the housing situation in their own communities and to give some ideas on what communities can do to address the challenge.
Ben Winchester, the author of “Rural Brain Gain” and a keynote speaker at Reimagining Rural, will be the presenter. His program will air online via Zoom on Aug. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
MSU is encouraging communities to put together “watch parties” to view the program and then discuss the information that was presented. MSU is encouraging local organizers to invite anyone who is being affected by the housing shortage to watch, including economic development professionals, school board members, school administrators, hospital administrators, employers struggling to hire people, real estate agents and local government leaders.
For more information, visit https://www.msuextension.org/communitydevelopment/mt_housing.html or call Mastel at 406-490-4180.