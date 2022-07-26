The Dutton/Brady School Board awarded a contract to JWW Construction for building a new bus barn during the district’s June meeting.
The school district received two bids to erect the outside of the building to house the fleet of buses. JWW Constructions was the lowest bid at just over $191,000 and the second bid was from Freedom Builders for $391,000.
Superintendent Erica Allen said the board’s committee for the construction of the bus barn met and reviewed the bids. They made some clarifications with the structure of the roof and spoke with both contractors regarding the type and materials that would be used. Allen said the majority of the difference between the two bids was labor with Freedom Builders being about twice as much.
Allen made sure the board understood this would be for the building including the doors but would not include any concrete or electric work. The board had previously decided to break the project into sections with the hope of getting a completed building done in time as finances allowed.
The site work for the bus barn has already been completed. The bid was for $27,000 and included gravel. Allen said to date approximately $21,000 of that was been paid.
After meeting with contactors and having all of their questions answered, the committee recommended the district move forward with the project. Board and bus barn committee member Orrie Gondeiro said the district has been working on the project for three or four years. “Like with everything, it isn’t going to get any cheaper,” he said. “This will be a work in progress. We take on this piece of the project now and finish up the next steps as we can with some work being done by our staff.”
Allen said the contractor can begin the project in July but some of the supplies will not be available for several months.
The board reviewed funding for the project, noting the $112,000 is coming from the sale of the Brady School building. Additional funding will come from the transportation budget and they anticipate having about $30,000 remaining in the funds as a contingency fund or for more work on the bus barn moving forward. The district has been adding to this fund in the past several years in anticipation of the project. Both Allen and Gondeiro noted the district is accomplishing the building of a bus barn without asking the tax payers for a special levy.
During the meeting, the board approved a salary of $85,0000 for new Superintendent Jeremy Locke. In addition, he will receive a monthly stipend for his cell phone and two personal days yearly. He elected to not receive insurance and negotiated the installation of a fence around the superintendent house, which the board approved separately during the meeting.
A contract was negotiated for Esther Clark, the district business manager at $18 an hour. Her contract also includes a phone stipend, current insurance and two personal days. The board approved a contract with Betty Brumwell, who has served as the district’s business manager for 43 years. The contract is for one day a week until December and on call as needed beginning Jan. 1 through the 2023 school year. She will receive a wage of $27 an hour and a stipend for her phone for one year. She will receive the same insurance through June 30, 2023, and will attend board meetings to assist as needed.
Allen, as the outgoing superintendent, agreed to serve as a consultant for the school year as needed. As payment, the board agreed to pay her insurance for July and August.
Under Allen’s report, the superintendent said she has been working with SMA Design on the locker room remodel project. The initial design has been completed and they will meet toward the end of June.
She noted summer maintenance is progressing. The new countertop has arrived for the ice room and will be installed. The elementary school clock system shut down and is not working. They are working with the company who maintains the system, hoping to find a solution to the problem. If it can’t be fixed, a new system is estimated to cost $10,000.
The district’s 70 new Chromebooks have arrived and are being prepared for the beginning of the school year.
It was noted while the reader board sign near the American Legion building is up and working, it still has issues with the words flickering. The district information technology contractors have done as much trouble shooting as they can and the district is now working with the sign company. The sign company has indicated the sign needs a replacement for the communications which will cost $1,632.
After discussion, the board agreed to discontinue the afterschool program for the 2022-23 school year. Allen noted attendance had dropped considerably over the last year. There are outstanding unpaid balances from children who attended last year. The program cost $2 a day. The director from last year does not plan to continue with the program next year.
The trustees discussed fund raising but said they understand that can be difficult. Locke said should the board decide not to offer the program, the staff is already in discussion of how to help students who need tutoring after school.
The board agreed to re-evaluate next spring and see what the interest level is at that point.
Under action items:
•Tabled the hiring of Dustin Erickson as head boys basketball coach until a quorum of the board is present. There were only three board members present including Erickson’s wife and chairwoman of the board Mary Erickson, who abstained from voting.
•Hired Sherrill Nowlin as head cook. Nowlin resigned from this position at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year but remained overseeing the Pondera Colony food program. Allen said she has extensive experience in the foods program, which the district would like to use and hopes to train a replacement for the future. “The goal is to have the replacement take over the head cook position the following year,” Allen said.
•Approved the hiring of Reid Michel as athletic director for the 2022-23 school year. It was noted Michel has raised more than $40,000 in the past year for improvements to the school athletic department. The board also hired Ron Brumwell as grounds maintenance worker to spray weeds.
•Agreed to increase the dollar amount that can be charged to the District P-Card system to $50,000.
•Approved purchasing a clock for the football field. It was noted it cost the district only $2,000 to $3,000 with the rest of the $25,000 coming from sponsorships.
•Agreed to a $.10 increase for the cost of student and adult breakfast and lunch meals, making them for students $1.60 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch and for adults $2.35 for breakfast and $4.10 for lunch.
•Approved bus routes and class schedule for 2023-23 school year; selling of electronic obsolete equipment and appointed Locke as the district representative to the Golden Triangle Curriculum Cooperative.