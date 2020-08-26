New faces will greet patients needing physical therapy through Benefis Teton Medical Center, both in Choteau and now in Fairfield, this month.
BTMC recently purchased Eagle Physical Therapy in Fairfield from longtime owner and therapist Grant Poor. Working for Benefis, Poor will continue to see patients in Fairfield and Callie Lagge, another Fairfield resident and an employee of Benefis, will begin seeing patients in Choteau three days a week.
The newly renamed Fairfield Physical Therapy is a department of BTMC, which is a subsidiary of Benefis Health System. BTMC will lease the Fairfield facility located at 15 Sixth St. S.W.
“Aside from signage and the name, patients should expect a seamless transition,” said Annie Olson, BTMC Foundation director and hospital public relations coordinator. Choteau patients will see the biggest changes. “First and foremost, the new faces. We’ve had a PT from Great Falls seeing patients since Deb Mitchell and her family moved to Alaska,” Olson said. “The therapist travelling from Benefis wasn’t on site full-time. With this change, BTMC will now have our own PT on site.”
Olson said Poor and Lagge have moved some equipment at BTMC to create a different flow. Other than that, no real changes were made to the physical therapy facility in Choteau.
Poor will continue to see patients in Fairfield. Lagge will be in Choteau on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will continue to work in Great Falls at the Benefis Orthopedic Center in outpatient therapies on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Poor has been in practice for 23 years in Fairfield. He specializes in outpatient orthopedics and sports medicine. A native of Fairfield, Poor has a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Pacific in Stockton, California. He and his wife Shelly, who is also a Fairfield native and has helped with the practice over the years, have three adult daughters and two grandchildren.
Lagge is a Doctor of Physical Therapy with an American Institute of Balance Vestibular Rehabilitation and Concussion specialty certification from the University of Utah. She graduated in May 2013 and has been working in the field for seven years. She specializes in generalized orthopedics as well as vestibular and concussion rehabilitation.
Lagge and her husband Marshall, a high school science teacher at Fairfield High School and owner of Lagge’s Lawns, have “two wild and crazy boys,” Finley (5) and Bennett (2). They also have two “fur babies,” Addie and Chloe. Lagge is originally from Burley, Idaho, and her husband is from Great Falls.
Both Poor and Lagge are active in the Fairfield community through church and service clubs and school.
The workout gym that has been a part of the practice under Poor will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All of Poor’s previous employees at the Fairfield operation became employees of Benefits Teton Medical Center — Cindy Dauwalder, patient account representative, and Pam Cleveland, physical therapy aide.
As in the past, if patients wish to have insurance billed for services, they need a referral from a doctor for physical therapy service at either Choteau or Fairfield locations.