Jan. 16 — 12:17 a.m., deputy investigated a hit-and-run accident where the driver had taken out a traffic sign. Upon locating the vehicle, the deputy issued three citations, for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and expired registration.
— 7:10 a.m., hospice reported the death of a resident at Teton Peak Assisted Living in Choteau.
— 9:31 a.m., deputy assisted a motorist with keys locked in a vehicle.
Jan. 17 — 9:28 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 209 Fifth Ave. N.E.; the patient refused transport.
— 2:22 p.m., deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 after receiving a tip the motorist was driving in an erratic manner. The driver was brought to the Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle towed.
— 3:22 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance as she felt threatened and harassed by an individual outside the door wanting to talk to her.
— 4:41 p.m., parent of an elementary student was concerned their minor child had not gotten off the school bus in Brady from Dutton. Upon investigation by a deputy, it was determined the child was still at the school.
— 5:18 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 461 Sixth Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:53 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 First St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic issue in Fairfield.
Jan. 18 — 3:42 a.m., dispatch dealt with an irate Fairfield resident who called 9-1-1 several times regarding having no power.
— 9:17 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Fairfield Elementary School and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 6:08 p.m., deputy transported a Choteau resident to her residence.
— 7:43 p.m., dispatcher contacted Montana Highway Patrol regarding a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
Jan. 19 — 4:51 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible phone scam.
— 6:11 p.m., a man stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to speak with a deputy regarding a vehicle he had loaned to an individual who would not return his property.
Jan. 20 — 3:19 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:15 p.m., deputy issued citations for expired plates and daylight speeding to a motorist outside of Fairfield.
Jan. 21 — 7:19 a.m., Choteau motorist reported a vehicle collision with a deer.
— 11:06 a.m., deputy responded to Choteau Public Schools for a minor in possession of tobacco products at the school.
— 3:02 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reported bomb threat against First Bank of Montana in Fairfield.
— 8:21 p.m., Dutton resident reported a possible bobcat in their back yard.
Jan. 22 — 4:28 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 240 S. Kent St.
— 7:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 10:29 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 13571 U.S. Highway 200 and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 12:33 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a hospice patient from Fairfield to Benefis.
— 2:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from the Choteau area with an open line. Dispatch was able to reach the person calling and determine it was not an emergency.
— 5:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 128 Eighth Ave. S.W. to BTMC.
— 7:31 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.