The Choteau High School girls basketball teams traveled to Anaconda last weekend for two nonconference games to start their season. This week, they will be at home against Broadwater County High School on Dec. 16, then on the road Dec. 18 at Simms and Dec. 21 at Conrad and will play for the last time before the holiday break on Dec. 22 at home.
Times for the home games against Broadwater are 3 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. for varsity. Times for the games against Jefferson are (in a change from the original schedule) 1 p.m. for junior varsity and 4 p.m. for varsity.
The varsity girls were defeated in both games last weekend, losing to Anaconda, 72-28, and to Thompson Falls, 71-40.
“This weekend we ran into a couple of buzz saws against some well-established, very disciplined teams, who execute their offensive and defensive sets very strongly,” head coach Matthew Cornelius said.
Cornelius started seniors Emma Gunderson and Sadie Grove, juniors Ada Bieler and Maili Miller and freshman Kylie Kovatch on the varsity squad. The program has only 12 players out this season, including five girls who have never played high school basketball.
That level of inexperience showed up particularly for the junior varsity girls, who lost their opener, 54-1, against Anaconda and fell to Thompson Falls, 52-16.
The first game was “an eye-opening experience for all involved,” Cornelius said, but in the second game the girls started to feel more comfortable, came out and played good basketball, he said.
In varsity action, Cornelius said the girls were a little tentative in handling the ball and were plagued by turnovers. In practice this week, the girls will work on offensive sets, passing drills and footwork to prevent errant traveling calls, among other skills.
Cornelius said the girls appreciated the chance to play teams from the Western Division, and the two they saw were probably among the top five in Western Class B teams.
The scores in both varsity games were not indicative of the level of competition, he said. “Never once did they give less than 100% in intensity and work, and I’m very proud of that,” he said, adding that the girls will continue to work hard in practice and will improve with each week of the season.
As a coach, he said, it’s always very encouraging to see how girls respond to adversity. Although the girls were a little out-matched in both games, never once did he see any negative body language or attitudes.
STATISTICS
Choteau 11-3-9-5 — 28
Anaconda 21-22-21-8 — 72
Choteau — Emma Gunderson — 3 1/1 7, Maili Miller 0 1/2 1, Ada Bieler 3 2/2 10, Sadie Grove 2 0/0 4, Kylie Kovatch 2 0/0 6. Totals: 7 4/5 28.
Anaconda — C. Pesanti 1 0/1 3, B. Torney 1 0/0 2, C. DeMarois 1 0/0 3, S. Johnson 6 0/0 13, L. Galle 1 0/0 2, M. Patrick 9 2/2 2, M. Lunceford 6 2/6 14, K. Kelly 2 0/0 5, A. Peterson 4 2/7 10. Totals: 31 6/16.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Anaconda 19. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Bieler 2, Kovatch 2, Pesanti, DeMarois, Johnson, Kelly.
Choteau 11-8-8-13 — 40
Thompson Falls 17-27-23-4 — 71
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 3/4 16, Maili Miller 0 0/2 0, Ada Bieler 5 5/6 16, Sadie Grove 2 2/6 6, Kylie Kovatch 0 2/4 2. Totals: 12 12/22.
Thompson Falls — E. Baxter 11 1/2 28, C. Lowe 3 0/0 7, C. Alexander 2 1/1 5, M. LeCoure 4 5/7 13, A. Burgess 5 6/8 16, D. VanHuss 1 0/0 2. Totals: 25 13/18.
Total fouls: Choteau 17, Thompson Falls 12. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson 3, Bieler, Baxter 5, Lowe.