The 2021 Teton County 4-H Fair award winners in exhibits, displayed at the Choteau Pavilion, were:
Division winners (awarded top prizes) — Maggie Toeckes, wool jacket; Katie Major, crocheted phoenix; Jersey Somerfeld, quilt; Ayden DeBruycker, chocolate cheesecake; Claire Long, raspberry star bread; Maggie Toeckes, pastel horse drawing and frame; Isaac Toeckes, knife sheath; Bellamy Beadle, wooden bench; Charlie Long, penguin push toy; Golden Holmquist, wool fleece; Ayden DeBruycker, swine book; Abigail deVos, horse interview.
Division rosette winners:
Division 2 (sewing and textiles) — Annie Diekhans, apron; Shea Ostberg, wool dress.
Division 3 (quilting, crochet, knitting and embroidery) — Calvin Diekhans, lap quilt; Amara Bodkins, quilted doily wall hanging.
Division 4 (food and nutrition) — Nolan DeBruycker, homemade meatballs; Taylor Asselstine, Naan; Caleb Toeckes, huckleberry muffins; Claire Long, raspberry star bread; Madeline Konen, angel food cake.
Special foods awards — Florence Weist Memorial Baking award ,Claire Long, raspberry star bread; specialty bread award sponsored by Maryetta Hodgskiss, Jersey Somerfeld with Dakota bread.
Division 5 (arts and creative) — Madelena Preston, colored pencil, “Four Birds”; Maggie Toeckes, pastel horses; Taylor Asselstine, ballerina painting; Andrew Major, painting.
Division 6 (photography) — Kwin Briscoe, pie photo; Mikayla Toeckes, pinecone photo.
Division 12 (woodworking) — Isaac Toeckes, patio end table; Bellamy Beadle, bench; Charlie Long, penguin push toy.
Division 13 (home environment, child development, self-determined, leadership, exchange, schoolwork, babysitting, club exhibits, scrapbooks and record books) — Colin Woodhouse, geocaching display; Jacob Major, drafting display.
Division 15 — (market beef, swine sheep and goat options) — Tanner Willekes, beef project book; Nolan DeBruycker, swine project book; Claire Long, swine project book; Boaz Lytle, lamb project book; Addie Pearson, goat project book.
Textile Judging — senior grand, Shea Ostberg, wool fitted black dress.
Communications Day — senior grand, Justin Forseth, video; senior grand, Madeline Konen; career communications; junior grand, Addi Christensen, illustrated talk.