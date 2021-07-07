A fire on July 3 destroyed a barn and wood-working shop at the home of John and Vicki Anderson, 31 Fifth Lane Northeast, rural Fairfield.
Returning home from Great Falls, the couple could see smoke rising from the bench. “We both commented it was near or at maybe even at our place the closer we got to home,” Vickie Anderson said when interviewed July 4. Entering into their tree-lined driveway, they found smoke and flames rising from the 50-plus year-old building that housed their barn and wood-working shop.
Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Nick Dale said the structure was fully engulfed when the firefighters arrived after being paged at 3:55 p.m. The fire had also spread to the grass and shelterbelt on one side. According to Dale, upon arrival, the firefighters went into defensive mode, making sure the fire in the trees and grass didn’t spread to the nearby garage and house. They also kept water on a propane tank that was near the fire.
Because it was a holiday weekend, Fairfield had a limited crew with just eight responding to the first page and another three in the second page. “Given the intensity of the fire and the extreme dry conditions and the temperature, we requested mutual aid from the Choteau and Sun River fire departments,” Dale said. In total, there were 24 firefighters on scene along with the Fairfield ambulance. Teton County deputies assisted with traffic control in the area.
They were able to draw water from an irrigation ditch near the property. Dale said that is one benefit to fires on the bench during the summer when irrigation water is running and they have sources closer to aid in fighting fires.
“We rotated the crew fighting the fire often,” Dale said, “making sure the firemen were hydrating and cooling down.” When needed, firemen were able to cool off in the air conditioning in the back of the ambulance. Dale said they were fortunate given the conditions that there were no injuries on Saturday. However, one of the Fairfield crew members sought medical attention on Sunday for a foot injury. “He twisted an ankle and will be okay,” Dale said.
Dale said both Sun River Electric and NorthWestern Energy were on scene to deal with power to the building and house.
Neither Dale nor the Andersons had any idea how the fire started. Dale said the fire was too intense and hot upon arrival and there wasn’t much left by the time the firemen left four hours later. In fact, there were still some smoldering spots on Sunday afternoon.
Vicki Anderson said it had been two or three days since anyone had been in the building. But gauging by the temperature, it was right at 100 degrees that day.
The building was used for wood working and contained a variety of machines used for that type of work, along with a considerable amount of lumber. The lumber included a variety of special woods the couple had traveled out-of-state to acquire. John Anderson also had collections of old tools, planes and hand saws he had obtained over the years.
“It is so sad to see it all gone,” said Vicki. “We were in shock and disbelief on Saturday afternoon watching everything that was transpiring.” On Sunday, the magnitude of everything lost was becoming more real as they remembered more items in the building, she added. “Some items can be replaced, and others were one-of-a-kind treasures,” she said.
At the same time, the Andersons feel so blessed. “It could have been so much worse, Vicki said. “We are so lucky to have the fire departments we have; they are so dedicated to their profession and so caring. The ambulance crew made sure everyone was safe.”
The couple also thanked the dispatcher who was so calm and had a comforting voice when they reported the fire, the fire departments from Fairfield and the other communities for their response and saving the garage and house. “Just everyone who showed up on a holiday weekend,” Vicki Anderson said.
“We were invited to a wedding that afternoon and if we hadn’t decided to stop by the house, we can only imagine what would be left of our place,” Vicki said.
Fortunately, the building was insured, Vicki said.
Everyone has been so kind, so many have stopped by, called, texted or posted messages on social media. They offered their support and help. “People are just so good,” Vicki Anderson said.
The Andersons have lived on the place for 40 years. John is a retired fishing and hunting guide in Montana, Wyoming and Alaska, and Vicki was a teacher for 42 years, 32 of them in Fairfield. She had also worked as a waitress at the Circle N and Log Cabin restaurants in Choteau.
The Andersons and Assistant Fire Chief Dale thanked the Choteau and Sun River Fire Departments for their assistance, the ambulance crew for helping on scene, the electric companies for coming and making sure the power was off and re-rotated to the house and the deputies for controlling the traffic.
On Vicki’s Facebook page on July 3, she encouraged everyone to be careful when using fireworks. “Think twice about firecrackers near dry land! We were not using fireworks, nor will we tomorrow (July 4),” the post said.
As of midnight on July 4, the Fairfield VFD had responded to three calls in the area between 5:24 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. for fires started by fireworks. Dale said all three fires were under an acre and quickly extinguished.
Dale said given the weather forecast for hot and dry conditions he only sees it getting worse as summer progresses. It will become challenging especially for those working in the fields haying on the dry land acres. He reminds residents to use caution when working outdoors and, if they need the fire department’s assistance, to call sooner rather than later.