June 21 — 6:14 a.m., employee of the Teton County Weed District reported a trailer that had been taken and another possibly stolen trailer was left in its place.
— 7:15 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to an injury as a result of a rolled all terrain vehicle off Secondary Highway 287. The individual was transported to Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:37 a.m., Central alarm informed dispatch of a water flow alarm at Two Medicine Dinosaur Center in Bynum.
— 11:32 a.m., deputy responded to a minor vehicle accident at the Choteau Pool and tennis court at the corner of Division Street and First Avenue Northwest.
— 1:51 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 2:57 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an irrigation pivot watering on County Road.
— 3:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported a woman walking on Secondary Highway 408.
— 11:14 p.m., Choteau resident asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a neighbor who had been screaming.
— 11:38 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possibly impaired driver on U.S. Highway 89.
June 22 — 1:16 a.m., Choteau resident walked into the Sheriff’s Office requesting help for a dog that had been shot.
— 2:07 a.m., dispatch was informed of a fire alarm sounding at Two Medicine Dinosaur Center. Upon investigation, it was determined there was no fire.
— 5:27 a.m., Choteau resident with car troubles at Freezout Lake requested assistance.
— 2:15 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about her elderly neighbor possible being taken advantage of.
— 3:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported neighbors coming onto her property and mowing.
— 5:14 p.m., deputy, Montana Highway Patrol, Dutton Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Dutton ambulance responded to a feeder truck tipped over on Secondary Highway 221. The driver was taken by ambulance to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:20 p.m., Power resident reported a suspicious vehicle that had driven slowly past their property couple times in the last two days.
— 9:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 405 Fourth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
June 23 — 12:50 a.m., Power resident reported a suspicious noise she heard on the trailer walls. In a second call it was determined it could be a raccoon on the property causing the noise.
— 8:52 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 2 Fourth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 12:11 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aide responding to a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:28 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy about a Teton County resident.
— 5:50 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 213 East Frontage Road. Upon arrival the patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 11:49 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a Dutton resident possibly being extorted.
June 24 — 1:47 a.m., deputy and MHP responded to a motorist on Interstate 15 who hit a deer and was unsure if the vehicle was drivable.
— 7:29 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:25 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 reported livestock on the roadway.
— 10:26 p.m., deputy responded to the Choteau City Pool to assist with an individual stating they were going to harm themself.
— 11:48 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a lost dog at 222 main Ave. N. and returned the animal to its owner.
June 25 — 1:03 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of black cows on Secondary Highway 431 causing a traffic concern.
— 3:51 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of some found property.
— 3:57 a.m., Choteau resident reported vandalism to their vehicle.
— 4:20 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aide in responding a medical emergency at 19 Quarter Horse Lane and transporting a patient to Benefis.
— 6:38 p.m., Choteau resident requested a coroner for death of an elderly individual at 1211 20th Road N.W.
— 6:59 p.m., Choteau resident riding her horse found a wallet that she had recently reported stolen along with a number of other items.
— 11:21 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy drive through the alleyway behind their residence t investigate suspicious activity.
June 26 — 8:14 a.m., motorist reported cows on the roadway on Secondary Highway 287.
— 3:28 p.m., Dutton resident reported a vehicle failing to stop at the stop sign near her home.
— 8:16 p.m., dispatch notified the landowner of livestock at large on Secondary Highway 220.
— 11:27 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Choteau.
From June 21-26, deputies issued a citation for no insurance and several warnings for speeding and operating a motor vehicle with improperly working brake lights.