What did you do this summer?
Myra Beth Doughty, Kelly Gamache, Hannah Hutchinson, Patrick J. Wilson and Dustin Warford, who hail from throughout the United States, have spent their summer living in Teton County and working at the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum.
“I never outgrew the dinosaur phase when I was little,” Hutchinson said.
Gamache from Maine said it’s undeniable that she loves being in collections. “From an art perspective, being able to actually handle and observe up close the specimen you’re illustrating is invaluable,” she said. “But I also love that as a local museum, we’re really dedicated to involving the public in real science — as someone who’s not a paleontologist, being able to give people without degrees a chance to be part of something I've loved since childhood is really amazing.”
Wilson, who is working on his Doctor of Philosophy in geology is getting some real-time experience this summer that will help with his goal to work as a professor or a museum curator.
The mission of the Dinosaur Center is to provide hands-on educational experiences for the public, based as much as possible on actual research sites and using research personnel; to promote research and publications on the objects and information collected; and to collect, preserve and interpret for the public, items relating to the physical and cultural heritage of the world.
“We believe that the best way to learn something is to experience it,” Cory Coverdell, executive director, said. “That is why we are one of the only museums in the state of Montana that allows, even encourages, public participation in scientific research. Our public participants get to experience the world of paleontology first-hand. We are achieving this mainly through our public dig programs, volunteer programs and seminars.”
A key in making it possible to achieve these goals is the summer staff.
This year’s staff brings a wide range of experience and talent to the Dinosaur Center.
Myra Beth Doughty
Doughty from Sweetwater, New Jersey, returns for her sixth year as a seasonal research assistant. Coming from a family of five, she is a graduate from Oakcrest High school, Montana State University and Stellenbosch University. Doughty has a master’s degree in geology and is working toward a doctoral in research. Her background includes teaching, research, taphonomy and paleontology, to name a few.
“I grew up with scientists and teachers,” Doughty said. “This is the science I stumbled into that stuck.” She enjoys working on fossilized bones and meeting new people.
When asked what her favorite prehistoric creature is, she said “I don’t pick favorites. Good ones are alphadon, mononykus and allosaurus.
Kelly Gamache
Gamache, who currently lives in Gray, Maine, is a native of Upton, Massachusetts.
The daughter of Di and Ken Gamache and sister to an older brother Chris, has a bachelor’s of fine arts in illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design at Savannah, Georgia/Hong Kong), a master’s degree in creative direction for fashion media from Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design in London and a postgraduate certificate in Streetwear Essentials: Branding, Design and Marketing for Streetwear from Parsons School of Design in New York.
Gamache’s goal is to work for a fashion publication or fashion brand. “The dream is to work for GQ Korea,” Gamache said. “The job market hasn’t worked out in my favor yet so I’m working on building my own design agency with friends. Steep Agency is fledgling now, but we have several contracts that we’ll be working through this fall and can hopefully relaunch our fashion podcast in the coming months.”
She has worked at many jobs and companies. “It’s allowed me to move around,” she said. She started her career at a telecom company maintaining company branding and style guides across all digital platforms, as a photoshoot and events assistant assisting photographers, an intern with a London stylist Angie Smith Style, interning and doing digital design for Brick Magazine, a month internship with British Vogue, a freelance designer, a fashion brand infographic and brand designer for two separate online learning companies and a stint launching a drink brand in NYC for an agency last summer. “I’ve also done small gigs for L.L. Bean, LOVE Magazine and Glamour Magazine.
“I decided to come out this summer because I’ve always loved dinosaurs,” Gamache said. “When I graduated with my bachelor’s degree, I was originally interested in doing scientific illustration and paleo sculpting for a museum, but the museum industry can be relatively closed off if you don’t have the right connections,” she said.
“Since I've been working several freelance jobs remotely, this seemed like a great opportunity to work with a museum, get some experience actually digging up dinosaurs, and still have time to work on my freelance career,” she said. “There aren’t many times in life where you can just up and relocate for a summer, so I seized the opportunity,” she added.
Gamache is impressed with the quiet and scenery. “I love the countryside out here, it really hits something deep in me that wants to be riding a horse across a prairie for days on end,” she added. “We don’t get out into town that much, but everyone has been wicked friendly and amiable as well. I’d love to get the museum more involved in the local community in the future.”
“I’m a bit of a workaholic,” Gamache said, when asked what she likes to do in her free time. “I like to be doing something creative … draw or work on other design projects. I walk a lot, like to hike. I’m hoping that I’ll have more painting, reading, sketching time in August to draw some of the Rockies.”
This isn’t the first intern and museum experience for Gamache. She lived in Denver for four years and did volunteer work in the paleo and zoology departments as well as some personal scientific illustration in the zoology collections.
Utahraptor, a raptor that’s actually the size of the Velociraptors in Jurassic Park, is her favorite prehistoric creature. “This is one that I sculpted the skeleton and musculature system of during my undergrad,” she said.
Hannah Hutchinson
The daughter of Rob and Christine Hutchinson, Hannah is from Fort Collins, Colorado. A 2015 graduate of Loveland High School, she is attending Fort Hays State University working on a degree in environmental geology with a focus in paleontology. She is taking a couple classes a semester while doing internships.
Hutchinson is a seasonal preparator at The Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, South Dakota. “I started as a summer intern in May of 2020 then got hired on in August of 2020,” she said. “I actively excavated ice age mammals while also digitally scanning and editing the bones that were removed.”
Leading public dig programs, teaching people how to properly identify and excavate bones while also spending a lot of time in the prep lab working on the fossilized bones that were removed from the field is the job Hutchinson is doing this summer in Bynum.
“I’ve always been crazy fascinated with dinosaurs and what life was like millions of years ago,” she said. “I’m also not afraid of getting a little dirty while digging!”
Hutchinson said she absolutely loves Montana, especially Bynum and Choteau. “Everyone I’ve met while having been here this summer has been extremely nice and welcoming, not to mention the towns themselves are super cute and comfortable!”
“I love to hang out with the other interns, eat and watch Netflix,” when not working she said. She also thanked the residents of Bynum, Choteau and Teton County who have made her summer here amazing.
If she had to pick, the Stegosaurus would be her favorite prehistoric creature.
Patrick J. Wilson
Wilson, from El Dorado, Kansas, is working on his Doctor of Philosophy in Geology at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The son of Debra and David Wilson with one sibling, Wilson said his goal is to graduate and join the work force as a professor or museum curator.
This summer he is managing the main project sites for the center as well as managing staff schedules. “I enjoy teaching people about science and ancient creatures as well as seeing places that most people never see,” Wilson said.
Choteau is a quaint little town with enough amenities to get you by, Wilson said. “Bynum is a tiny town where literally everyone knows everyone,” he added. This setting provided Wilson a chance to sleep, read sci-fi/fantasy books, play video games and go fishing when he is not working, he said.
Ammonites is his favorite prehistoric creature. “Even though my research has been focused on prehistoric odd-toed ungulates,” he said.
“My research is currently focused on Miocene horse diets,” he said. “I am looking to see what they were eating and how their diets may have changed through time. It is a great opportunity to get out of my apartment for the summer and to share my passion for paleontology, geology and general science with the public.”
Dustin Warford
Warford from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, hails from a family with two half-siblings and three nieces. He graduated from Anderson County High School in 2015 and Georgetown College in 2019.
“I have a liberal arts bachelor’s of science degree from Georgetown College, majoring in biology, minoring in chemistry and focusing on paleo,” he said. “I intend to eventually go back to school for a higher degree.”
He worked as a field intern with the DMNS in the fall 2019. “It was my first formal fieldwork in which I prospected for new sites and continued the excavation of their current dinosaur quarries in the grand staircase,” Warford said. “Other duties included assisting in the maintenance and transport of our field camp.” He was also a digital lab intern with DMNS in the spring of 2020. “Through the use of CT scans, I prepped fossils digitally by following the sutures and painting in the skeletal structures,” he said.
He assists in the museum whether in the field or at the dinosaur center and educates/engages with the public. “For as long as I remember, I’ve been fascinated with dinosaurs,” he said.
“A nice change of scenery” was how he described being in Bynum for the summer. While not working, he enjoys playing games and Strongman.
Spinosaurus is his favorite prehistoric creature.