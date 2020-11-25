Fairfield Public Schools, all grades, will transition to remote learning Nov. 30-Dec. 4 after five high school students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and a large group of junior high and high school students and several staff have been placed in precautionary quarantine.
As of Nov. 24, Teton County had reported nine new cases of the viral illness, including four in girls ages 10-19, and had 35 active cases.
The school system on Wednesday, Nov. 25, posted the announcement on the Fairfield Public Schools social media page. Here is the text of that post:
“On Monday, Nov. 23, the Fairfield School District was contacted about several individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 who were getting tested. As a preventative measure, due to the symptoms and situation for a short week, the district implemented its remote learning plan for grades 7-12 and grade 2 prior to official notification.
“The Teton County Health Department has now confirmed five high school student cases and two staff members. There are no positive elementary students at this time. Contact tracing with the individuals infected for 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms includes a large group of primarily high school and junior high students and several staff members. This group is not infected with the coronavirus, but it does place them in a precautionary 14-day quarantine.
“After discussing the option to keep the elementary in school, it was decided that due to siblings, staffing and the number of 7-12 students being quarantined, the safest course of action is to go to remote learning for the entire school next week. The Thanksgiving holiday will minimize the impact on education and will, we hope, allow families to prepare for distance learning. We will do an extensive deep clean of the facility and prepare for a safe return on Monday, Dec. 7.
“Any potential staff or students at risk for exposure will be notified by the school and/or the Health Department to determine a safe and appropriate course of action. This notification is to provide full transparency and communication for the safety of our students, staff and community members. Parents of students who have had close contact with a positive COVID-19 case will receive a quarantine notice for their child. Teton County Health and the school are including all students who have had a defined “close contact” for distance and time with a positive person from school even though masks and barriers have minimized that risk.
“We continue to encourage all parents/guardians and staff to monitor students closely for any signs of potential illness. Students should remain at home during quarantine. Please use caution this holiday weekend and next week as the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and state continues to impact us all. If they exhibit any of the symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, headache, new or persistent cough, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues, please continue to keep them home and get tested.
“We would like to take this time to stress the importance of utilizing preventative measures such as handwashing, social distancing and face coverings. Any success in preventing another outbreak depends on us. In order to keep our students and staff in school and safe it will take all of us to do our part in preventing the spread of the virus.
“School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes available.”