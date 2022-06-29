Three members of the Choteau Lions Swim Team competed in Chester this past weekend and will compete at Columbia Falls the weekend of the Fourth of July.
Emily Thompson and Lily Raslich were named the Swimmers of the Week by coach Ellie Lee. Both swimmers competed on both days. “Emily is consistently working hard in practice,” Lee said. “She listens to advice and always applies corrections and is always very focused at meets and had multiple personal records over the weekend.” She finished first place in the 50 butterfly and third place in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Coach Lee said Raslich is very dedicated to improving every day. “She is always focused on bettering her technique and has shown she can battle through tough races,” Lee added. She placed fifth in the 50 butterfly and 10th in the 50 freestyle.