It is not too early to mark your calendar for the Michif Heritage Keepers “Métis festival,” which will be held once again in Choteau on June 3-5.
They will be offering traditional and contemporary country music, dance, language classes, a Métis senior panel, art, crafts, traditional food concessions, children’s activities, presentations on traditional herbal medicine, local Métis history and traditional fiddle and music of the Métis. There will also be demonstrations of Métis dances.
The organizers have also added a fiddle contest where contestants are asked to play traditional songs of the M´tis and old time fiddle tunes. Prize money will be offered to winners of the contest.
This summer event in Choteau begins each day at 9 a.m. Organizers invite everyone to attend the festivities and join in on some or all of the classes and presentations.