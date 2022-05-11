May 1 — 8:16 a.m., Fairfield resident reported killing a raccoon that was acting strangely in his yard. Dispatch notified the county sanitarian.
— 11:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 35 Ninth Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 12:56 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with dispatcher regarding another individual burying a dog.
— 1:37 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 802 Rainbow Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:06 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about receiving unwanted text messages.
— 6:14 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a mutual aid call in Augusta and transported a patient from 2011 Allen Road to Benefis.
— 9:41 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Cascade County. The patient refused transportation by ambulance.
May 2 — 8:58 a.m., Choteau resident reported minors were speeding on Sherman Lane and driving in an erratic manner.
— 5:50 p.m., deputy investigated a 9-1-1 call that was transferred from Lewis and Clark County and found it to be an accidental dial and there was no emergency.
— 11:07 p.m., deputy assisted with a family dispute in Choteau.
May 3 — 3:46 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 725 11th Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 10 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 11:31 a.m., Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department checked on the welfare of a resident off Secondary Highway 220.
— 2:08 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 59 11th Lane in Fort Shaw and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:39 p.m., Fairfield resident reported livestock at large on County Line Road.
— 10:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 225 N. Main and transported a patient to Benefis.
May 4 — 11:02 a.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible assault.
— 5:57 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted in lifting a resident at 325 Fourth Ave. N.E. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:27 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in checking on the welfare of his wife who left home without her phone or purse, which was uncharacteristic for her.
— 9:14 p.m., Choteau resident requested to speak to a deputy regarding a family matter.
May 5 — 7:07 a.m., owner of Fairfield mini storage requested the Sheriff’s Office look into a vehicle that has been parked behind the units for an extended period of time.
— 8:35 a.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy check on the welfare of children in Choteau.
— 3:19 p.m., Dutton resident reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 4:23 p.m., deputy transported a minor from Ninth Judicial District Youth Court to Benefis.
— 7:34 p.m., Choteau VFD assisted in putting out a grass fire started while officials were attempting to haze a bear off Bellview Road.
May 6 — 8:28 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of motorist tailgating and brake checking vehicles on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:37 a.m., Great Falls Police Department requested assistance with a hit and run accident in Great Falls.
— 3:36 p.m., Power resident requested a deputy for a civil standby while they retrieve property.
— 11:03 p.m., deputy responded to a Choteau woman reporting unwanted individuals in her residence.
May 7 — 6:54 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:08 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible scam.
— 5:18 p.m., Choteau resident requested the Sheriff’s Office check on the welfare of an individual she could not reach by phone.
— 8:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the street near the Pavilion that was a traffic concern.
— 9:28 p.m., Choteau resident requested to talk to a deputy.
From May 1-7, deputies issued two citations each for expired registration and speeding, and one each for driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to have proof of insurance. They also issued five warnings for speeding, and one each for driving without a license plate, expired registration and not using a seat belt.