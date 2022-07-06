June 26 — 9:09 a.m., dispatch received a report of cattle out on Secondary High-way 287 cut across road causing a traffic concern.
— 10:08 a.m., Fairfield motorist reported a vehicle with an out-of-state license plate that was moving at a low rate of speed on U.S. Highway 89 and that all the windows in the vehicle were obscured from the inside.
— 6:55 p.m., Fairfield resident reported individuals shooting firearms within the town and was concerned about safety.
— 11:53 p.m., deputy responded to Secondary Highway 287 to look for a reported erratic driver.
June 27 — Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the back of a garbage truck on 15th Lane Northwest.
— 1:42 p.m., Choteau business owner contacted the Sheriff’s Office looking for help in determining ownership of trailer.
— 8:41 p.m., Sheriff’s Office asked to check on the welfare of a motorist reportedly traveling through Choteau on their way to Glacier Park who had not been in contact with their family.
— 9:50 p.m., city official spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding campers who have stayed longer than the allotted time at the sites in the Choteau City Park.
June 28 — 9:58 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 271 Fifth Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:52 p.m., medical staff at Benefis Teton Medical Center reported a child had been bitten by a four-month-old dog owned by the family.
— 4:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating an older gentleman who wandered off from the Skyline Lodge.
— 5:08 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious object that was unearthed by a landscaping company while working on Deep Creek Road.
— 9:27 p.m., deputy responded to an alarm at a Choteau business and determined the wind had caused the outside door to open but the door behind it was still locked.
June 29 — 10:49 and 11:15 a.m., deputy requested two information calls be not-ed.
— 2:10 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 3:26 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 38 First Ave. S.W. and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 5:51 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield resident who had not answered their door or the attempted phone calls in several days.
— 6:04 p.m., deputy spoke with motorist who had questions regarding parking and driving on state grounds off Secondary Highway 287 and the Teton River bridge.
June 30 — 10:59 a.m., Fairfield resident reported several items had possibly been stolen from a home he recently bought.
— 11:56 a.m., Choteau resident reported a theft.
— 1:14 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Fairfield VFD and ambulance responded to an accident at Jackson’s Corner. One patient was transported to Benefis. Electric crews from Sun River Electric and Northwestern Energy were also notified of a pole that was damaged in the accident.
— 3:07 p.m., Power VFD responded to a field fire on the Frontage Road near Gor-don Exit.
— 6:04 p.m., Choteau resident found a key fob on a wristband in the park.
— 7:56 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a possible medical emergency at Skyline Lodge with the patient refusing transport.
July 1 — 9:31 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in asking an individual to leave their home.
— 12:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported possibly witnessing minors who were drinking.
— 1:33 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance in reaching a family member.
— 1:50 p.m., Dutton resident reported a fence had been opened and as a result puppies had escaped.
— 2:44 p.m., Choteau resident called for rural fire truck as a mulch pile was on fire and more water was needed than a garden house could supply.
— 3:07 p.m., deputies, Fairfield VFD and Fairfield ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident on Seventh Lane and Secondary Highway 408. The motorist was issued a citation for careless driving.
— 3:38 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient from 12742 U.S. Highway 200 to Benefis.
— 4:26 p.m., Choteau resident reported a person trespassing on private property.
— 4:36 p.m., deputy returned a man who was found wandering in Choteau to his residence.
— 6:24 p.m., Dutton resident reported a possible theft involving hay.
— 9:24 p.m., deputy checked on a reported campfire that was possibly illegal at Eureka Lake and found it in a contained fire pit.
July 2 — 6:27 a.m., motorist reported three dogs running on the center divider on Interstate 15.
— 7:05 a.m., damage was reported at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks headquarters at Freezout Wildlife Management Area. A vehicle apparently had been spinning in the park-ing area throwing gravel, causing some damage
— 10:58 a.m., Choteau resident reported that a contractor had done damage to their residence and wanted to file a report of vandalism and have an officer examine the house.
— 12:24 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Sec-ondary Highway 408. Mercy Flight was notified but the patient was transported by ground to Benefis.
— 1:24 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of cattle out on Burd Hill in the Bellview area.
— 1:27 p.m., Choteau resident requested help with a bird that had flown down a stove pipe.
— 3:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sign that was knocked down by Freezout.
From June 26 to July 2, the Sheriff’s Office issued several warnings for speeding, improperly working taillight and improper use of blue lights and issued several citations for daytime and night time speeding, two citations for stop sign violation, and wrong li-cense plates on a vehicle.