Veteran mechanic and shop manager Ben Rhodes says he will most miss helping his loyal customers at Mills Motor Co. Inc. when he retires on March 15 after 36 years with the Fairfield company.
Rhodes unofficially started working at the business after school and on weekends when he was in junior high but went to work for the family-owned business fulltime in 1986. “I have done it all from washing cars, working as a mechanic, to managing the shop, clearing the sidewalks and cleaning the bathroom,” Rhodes laughed.
“It has been a good run,” he said. The timing is just right for moving on to other things, Rhodes added. This is a demanding business that can take a toll on you physically, he said. With back issues and other health concerns, Rhodes is looking forward to a little slower pace and finding other jobs he can do on his own schedule.
Camping and travelling with his wife, Pandora, are chief among the things he is looking forward to. Spending time with family is also important to the couple who have five children between them and four grandchildren.
Rhodes said there have been many changes to the business over the years, but there are certain aspects that have remained the same. “It has always been a very busy shop and continues so today,” he said. “We are at least booked out two weeks in advance.”
Rhodes attributes the success of the shop to the quality of the staff, the loyal customers who have kept coming for years and the philosophy of the business of keeping pricing fair so everyone can afford to fix their vehicles.
The longevity of the staff is another key Rhodes sees as a success of the business. “There really hasn’t been great turnover at Mills over the years,” he said, noting that the family-owned and operated business is just shy of 85 years in service.
Rhodes spoke of the family members he has worked with over the years. Jim (Pal) Mills and Kim Mills, who are both now deceased, were there when he first started. “They taught me a lot,” Rhodes said.
He especially had a connection with Kim having worked for and with him for 28 years. “Kim was like a father to me,” he said. “Kim was just a likeable guy, he treated me very well and made sure I worked hard, got an education and planned for the future.”
In fact, Kim was generous and appreciative of his employees, leaving an interest in the business to Rhodes and several other employees when he died in 2014. Since Kim’s death, Rhodes has worked with Mike Mills of Fairfield and other family members who still own the business.
The customer base is the best in the state, Rhodes said. “There are loyal customers from all over the region that come back year after year,” he added. He firmly believes the good work the business does and the customer service is what keeps customers returning to Mills. Customer service was something Kim taught his employees and showed through example, Rhodes said.
“Visiting with those customers is something I’m really going to miss,” Rhodes said.