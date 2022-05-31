A cold north wind on Monday gusted through the Choteau Cemetery, rattling new leaves on trees and fluttering small American flags on graves as a small group of bundled up community members gathered under a sullen gray sky for a brief Memorial Day service, commemorating the dedication and sacrifice of the fallen veterans.
The Choteau American Legion C. James Smith Post and Auxiliary with support from the Sons of the American Legion sponsored the annual Memorial Day service.
This year there was no guest speaker, but Post Chaplain Kenneth Bassmann gave a brief welcome prayer, calling on those attending to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service of the United States.
“Memorial Day seems to have lost much of its meaning,” he said. “Many regard it simply as the start of summer vacation. For those of us, however, who have served or have a family member who has served, this day provides a meaningful remembrance for the time they committed to ensuring the safety and security of our country.”
While the Memorial Day service was brief, he said, “honoring our fallen is consequential in recognizing their service to our country.”
After those attending said the Pledge of Allegiance, Bassmann asked them to join him in prayer, saying, “Oh Gracious God, on this Memorial Day, we remember and give thanks for those who have served our country. When the need was greatest, they stepped forward and did their duty to defend the freedoms that we enjoy, and to win the same for others.
“Help us honor their memory by caring for the family members they have left behind, by ensuring that their wounded comrades are properly cared for, by being watchful caretakers of the freedoms for which they gave their lives, and by demanding that no other young men and women follow them to a soldier’s grave, unless the reason is worthy and the cause is just.
“Help us to remember that freedom is not free. There are times when its cost is, indeed, dear. Never let us forget those who paid so terrible a price to ensure that freedom would be our legacy.
“Though their names may fade with the passing of generations, may we never forget what they have done. Help us to be worthy of their sacrifice.”
Everyone then said a silent prayer to honor a veteran who had touched their lives.
In a solemn ceremony called the “final roll call,” Bassmann read the names of the 36 service members from this area who have died since Memorial Day last year: Ken Hart, Herman Bruno, Jack Jourdonnais, Marlo Anderson, Phil Archer, Lloyd Burtness, Jerry Bales, Russell Rapp, Jerry Stringfellow, Jerry Olson, Doris Hofeldt, James Phillips, Dick Freed, Russ Verbael, Don Ebert, Bob Sheldon, Gene Walker, Dell Rowley, John Anderson, Danny Miller, Dusty Bryan, Bob McCarthy, Gary Britt, Randolph Presnell, Terry Keel, Ebert Heagy, Steve Forseth, Robert William McMullen, Tom Schwab, George O. Anderson Sr., Charles Proff, Dick Brown, Howie Pittman Jr., Lyle “Hoot” Otness, Larry Lewis and Keven Carden.
As the names were read, Betsy Styren and Barb Callender, members of the Auxiliary, added red paper poppies to the Memorial Day wreath.
Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff, and in keeping with tradition, the program closed with the Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad, under the direction of George O. Anderson Jr., saluting the dead and the playing of Taps by local trumpet player and veteran David Hartman.