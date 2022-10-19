While enjoying a bowl of soup, a good slice of bread and a tasty dessert, the residents of Fairfield generously donated to Gavin Maxwell, 17, who underwent his second liver transplant on Aug. 15 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Gavin is the son of Willy and Shay Maxwell of Greeley, Colorado, and the grandson of Phil and Jodi Maxwell of Fairfield. Many of the Maxwells’ friends and family have followed Gavin’s medical journey through posts on his Facebook, “Gavin’s Journey.” Many also asked how they could help.
The soup and bread meal was the perfect way to host a benefit in Fairfield. As pastor of the Fairfield United Church of Christ, Phil Maxwell and his wife Jodi along with the UCC Church hosted countless community fellowship Wednesday night soup and bread suppers at the church before the pandemic.
UCC Church Council Chairwoman Trudy Whitmore said the church family was planning to have another such event within their congregation when members of the community got wind and wanted to attend and help. It grew from there and ended up with at least 250 attending, who collectively raised more than $8,500. Additional donations are still coming in from friends who were unable to attend, said a member of the UCC church.
Organizers estimated there were 35 slow cookers of soup and they didn’t have much left at the end. In addition to the UCC church members, parishioners from other churches donated soups and helped, the missionaries at the Fairfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assisted, as did the Fairfield elementary sixth graders under the direction of their teacher Logan Clark and community members Megan Chaffyn and Chelsea Schilling. The Fairfield High School art club painted pumpkins to auction.
A special treat was the background music provided by Nancy Blouin of Fairfield, Gavin’s great grandma.
Gavin had his first transplant when he was 10 years old. According to his grandfather, he was diagnosed with enzyme deficiency when he was 1 year old, which contributed to Gavin’s liver failure.
Leading up to the second transplant, in the beginning of July Gavin was visiting with a friend in Wyoming where the family lived before moving to Colorado in 2019. Gavin began to feel sick and his skin was turning yellow. Phil said fortunately, the friend’s parents were physicians and knew what to do.
Gavin spent two weeks at Denver Children’s Hospital and was then transferred to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the site of his first transplant.
Gavin was discharged from the hospital after 11 days post-surgery. Gavin and his dad are expecting to remain in St. Louis at least until the end of October for labs and weekly clinic visits. After returning home, they will make monthly trips back to St. Louis. Phil said Gavin’s doctors are very pleased with his progress and he is gaining strength every day.
He is looking forward to getting back to Colorado to be with his family and friends. Gavin has two older sisters and a 6-year-old brother Gus. He and Gus, whom the family adopted four years ago, are great buddies, their grandfather Phil said.
Phil and Jodi travelled to Colorado to see Gavin and the family in August and are hoping to return near Thanksgiving to visit. The Fairfield grandparents keep in daily communication with the family. Texting and Facetime are wonderful, Phil said.
The first transplant cost just under a $1 million with the family having to pay approximately 10%. They don’t have a final cost for the second transplant. The funds raised at the benefit in Fairfield will help with expenses over the past few months and moving forward, Phil said. Gavin’s mom and brother are flying down to spend a week with Gavin this month.
“We are humbled by ongoing love and support the amazing people of Fairfield have shown Gavin over the years,” Willy Maxwell said on the Facebook page. “What a blessing! Gavin is doing great and is loving being out of the hospital! Feel so blessed by his recovery and all the support he’s received. God is good!”
Both Phil and Jodi are Fairfield natives. Phil attended Greenfield Elementary School and Jodi Fairfield Elementary and both graduated from Fairfield High School. The couple returned home in 2010 after living in Deer Lodge for many years. They echoed the comments made by their son of how caring and supportive the community of Fairfield has been to their family. Gavin has made many trips to Fairfield to visit his grandparents over the years.
“The turnout was great at the soup and bread dinner and the fellowship and support so appreciated,” Phil said. “We are so blessed to live in this place.”
Phil said it has been the family’s strong faith that has gotten them through, along with the support of friends and family.
Those who still want to contribute can make donations to Fairfield UCC, mail them to the church at P.O. Box 548, Fairfield, MT 59436, give on Venmo to @gavinsjourney, or drop donations off with Marci Shaw at First Bank of Montana in Fairfield.