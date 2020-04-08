Last week, we talked about expiration dates on food items in your home. This week, I’d like to discuss a little more about expiration dates — our own.
I do not want to seem insensitive or heighten anyone’s fears, but I suspect our current collective situation with the coronavirus emphasizes that none of us can predict the future. In fact, last fall when I started to arrange to have Marsha Goetting, MSU professor and Extension family economics specialist come to Teton County for a Financial Festival and Estate Extravaganza, I would have never predicted we would have to cancel because of a global health crisis.
I had been planning in March and April to promote the many classes Goetting was going to be teaching. Some of the classes we had planned were Families and Legacies: Challenging Decisions; Wills, Trusts and Medical Care Savings Accounts; Double Estate Planning for Caregivers to People with Cognitive Decline; Young Families; Transferring Your Farm or Ranch to the Next Generation and a stand-alone class on medical care savings accounts.
We had also arranged for Goetting to be a guest at our StrongPeople classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays to answer questions while we lifted weights. The StrongPeople classes are designed to help people get stronger physically, mentally and emotionally — and due to the “Extension Extras” in the class, participants also strengthen their knowledge base. I often feature MontGuides Goetting has written. We were planning to offer eight half-hour sessions with Goetting for individuals and families on a first-registered basis. We have tentatively moved all the sessions to the week of Oct. 12-16. You may want to pencil those dates into your calendar, and we will hope that Goetting will be in Teton County teaching in person that week.
MSU Extension still has many ways you can connect and receive education on finances and estate planning. Goetting has converted many of her programs to an online platform and is offering classes live via video. The first will be Tuesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. on “Dying without a Will in Montana.” She will later offer one on beneficiary deeds. For a complete listing and information on how to join, see www.montana.edu/estateplanning.
At www.msuextension.org you can look at the publications/store link and view/download/print many materials, including MontGuides written by Goetting. If you find yourself with a little extra time at home, I would highly encourage you to read at least one financial MontGuide each day.
Make notes for yourself, a list of questions to ask Goetting or your accountant/attorney and a task list. On that task list you might have things like getting your advanced directives in place. Examples of advance directives include health care directives, living wills (called declarations in Montana), health care (medical) powers of attorney and provider orders for life sustaining treatment (POLST).
Now may be the perfect time to do things like review your beneficiaries, your will and your financial accounts. Check the POD/TOD (payable on death and transfer on death) designations on your accounts. Make sure your property titles and contractual arrangements are set how you want. Remember that those contractual arrangements and titles take priority over a will. For instance, let’s say Farmer Brown wants her farm to be split between her three children and her will says so. Farmer Brown has recently married and when she did, she added the name of her spouse to the title on the land as joint tenant with right of survivorship. When Farmer Brown “expires” guess who gets the land? The new spouse and not Farmer Brown’s children.
You might use this time to check your insurance policies to make sure they are current. You could do a video inventory of your home, shop or other buildings and save the file in a secure, offsite location in case you need to file a claim. I have wondered if our home went up in flames, if I would be able to list items on an insurance claim if needed. I suspect, particularly when I’m cooking, my spouse might wonder about home fires, too. I am seeing more of my home these days, so I might do a better job of remembering what was in it Although it seems what is in our home is as fluid as our current pandemic situation.
Ready for a sidetrack? If you get tired of financial management and estate planning, you can always do some clutter busting.
Both of my daughters have used their additional time at home to do more clutter-busting by going through their closets and room. I am probably a little odd, but I think setting the timer for an hour of financial management details and then rewarding yourself with getting up, moving and cleaning a closet, cupboard, drawer or cabinet sounds fabulous. And, yes, I do realize I’m a little strange.
Then again, you might prefer to just watch something on your computer. Oh, I know! I have the perfect suggestion! Did you know that you can watch 60 or so recorded webinars on the Solid Finances website at MSU Extension? And guess what? Three of the ones from March are by none other than Marsha Goetting on some of the topics she was planning to present in Teton County: Families and Legacies: Challenging Decisions; Financial and Estate Planning Legal Tools for the Early Stages of Alzheimer’s Dementia or other Cognitive Impairments; and, to quote Shakespeare: To Have a Will or Trust, aye, that is the question.
Additionally, Joel Schumacher from MSU Extension and Carrie Johnson from North Dakota State University Extension provided a webinar on April 1 on COVID-19: Financial Issues for Consumers. I listened to that program live while running on my elliptical. It is full of great information and you can probably do a little fitness activity while you listen, too. Schumacher is doing live web videos in April as well. Find out more at www.montana.edu/estateplanning.
In February, Michelle Grocke, health and wellness specialist for MSU Extension, joined Schumacher for a webinar titled, “Finances and Stress: Causes, Biological Impacts and Management Tools.” I may have to pick a time to listen to that while strength training. If the economy is making you sweat, why not use exercise as one of your management tools? See how well financial education and fitness go together?
May you be fit, well and financially stable. If any of those areas are a little shaky for you, please seek out our MSU Extension resources or contact me at jane.wolery@montana.edu for assistance finding educational materials you need.