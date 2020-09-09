Antelope

•900 — Aug. 15–Nov. 8

•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 9

•General — Oct. 10–Nov. 8

Bighorn Sheep

•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14

•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29

Bison

•General — Nov. 15–Feb. 15, 2021

Black Bear

•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14

•Fall — Sept. 15–Nov. 29

Deer & Elk

•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 18

•Youth-Deer Only — Oct. 15 –16

•General — Oct. 24–Dec. Nov. 29

Backcountry - HDs 150, 280, 316 (no archery-only season in 316)

•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14

•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29

Moose

•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29

Mountain goat

•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29

Mountain Lion

•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 18

•Fall — Oct. 24–Nov. 29

•Winter — Dec. 1–April 14, 2021

Wolf

•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14

•General — Sept. 15–March 15, 2021

•Trapping — Dec. 15–Feb. 28, 2021