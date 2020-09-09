Antelope
•900 — Aug. 15–Nov. 8
•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 9
•General — Oct. 10–Nov. 8
Bighorn Sheep
•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14
•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29
Bison
•General — Nov. 15–Feb. 15, 2021
Black Bear
•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14
•Fall — Sept. 15–Nov. 29
Deer & Elk
•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 18
•Youth-Deer Only — Oct. 15 –16
•General — Oct. 24–Dec. Nov. 29
Backcountry - HDs 150, 280, 316 (no archery-only season in 316)
•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14
•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29
Moose
•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29
Mountain goat
•General — Sept. 15–Nov. 29
Mountain Lion
•Archery — Sept. 5–Oct. 18
•Fall — Oct. 24–Nov. 29
•Winter — Dec. 1–April 14, 2021
Wolf
•Archery — Sept. 5–Sept. 14
•General — Sept. 15–March 15, 2021
•Trapping — Dec. 15–Feb. 28, 2021