MONTANA – Gov. Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the second death of a Montanan to COVID-19 in the state.
“I’m saddened to hear that a second Montanan has died from COVID-19. No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of this Montanan.”
Notification of the death was provided by the Madison County Public Health Department today and confirmed by the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.
This may be the third death from COVID-19. The Shelby Promoter reported on Sunday the death of senior citizen Bev Roger, the Toole County patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Roger died at the Northern Rockies Medical Center on March 28 and her family told the newspaper that she had died from complications of COVID-19.