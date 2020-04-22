School cooks throughout Teton County say they miss seeing the smiling faces of students going through the hot lunch line, but they are pleased to report that the hot lunch programs at their schools — Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton/Brady and Power — are up and running and feeding large numbers of children.
It took a while for the cafeteria crews to adjust, but all report they have now hit their stride and are making it work. Staff from each of the schools said organization and flexibility are making it possible. They also shared a great deal of appreciation for extra help from other staff members and the overwhelming support of the students and families.
The Choteau school district is serving an average of 200 breakfast and lunch meals daily by curbside pickup. Fairfield averages 200 lunches and began serving a cold breakfast three times a week April 20. Presently, about half of the meals are picked up curbside and Fairfield bus drivers deliver the other half. They are working in cooperation with Greenfield Elementary School and are providing meals to some of those students from the rural school, as well.
Power started serving breakfast daily and hot meals three times a week and cold lunches twice a week. They began serving meals on March 30 and are feeding an average of 69 students a day. Dutton/Brady school district is preparing an average of 35 breakfast and lunches a week. They are preparing boxes on Monday for each family containing enough supplies for both meals for a week. Pick up is Monday morning at the school in Dutton or the Cenex Co-op in Brady. “The Brady Co-op manager has been extremely helpful in handing out meals to Brady families and we greatly appreciate her willingness to help,” Erica Allen, Dutton/Brady superintendent said.
The school districts are operating under the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded and state-administered program. There is no cost to the students receiving meals. SFSP reimburses districts that serve free, healthy meals and snacks to children 18 and under.
The cooks said they are down in numbers of what they traditionally serve while school is in session, but the amount of food in some cases is about the same. Fairfield’s head cook Ramona O’Banion explained they typically feed about 280 students, but the portion size is different for a first grader versus a high schooler. “It would be impossible to vary the portion size with the take and go meals, so all of the meals are on the larger size with the to-go system. Given we are making about the same amount of food, we aren’t having to revamp our recipes,” she said.
Laura L.N. Toeckes, the head cook at Power Public Schools, said they are serving about half of what they normally do. “That number is increasing weekly,” she said. Power, like each of the districts, requires families to contact the school if they are planning to eat. Toeckes said in Power families are asked to call by 9 a.m. Monday morning and are included in the count for the week.
The school programs haven’t had to make many changes to follow sanitation guidelines with the coronavirus, given that they already operated under strict policies. Cathy Campbell, the head cook at Choteau Public Schools, said they have added wearing masks in the kitchen as they are preparing food, but that is the only change they needed to make.
O’Banion said it isn’t possible to have social distancing of six feet apart from each other at work, but for the most part, the crew members each have their own work area and are very conscientious of each other. In Fairfield, like the rest of the schools in Teton County, only staff is allowed in the building and that has been limited as well.
Campbell said the first week was a great deal of trial and error, but she and the crew are adapting and things are now running smoothly, considering the changes. She is basically using the same meal planning as she generally would. “We feature all homemade meals, so we haven’t changed from that,” Campbell said. “The students are still receiving protein, fruit, vegetable, grain and milk daily.”
O’Banion said they are establishing a routine. “They cooked cold lunches in the beginning but in reality, making the hot meals are easier,” she said. Like Choteau, Fairfield is preparing the same meals the students would regularly enjoy.
Sherrill Nowlin, the head cook at Dutton/Brady, prepares boxes for each family containing enough supplies for both meals for a week. They prepare weekly boxes of the fixings for a variety of meals from sandwiches to soup, to juice, milk, cereal, muffins, etc. “We changed to the weekly option for safety reasons and because this simplifies the pick-up procedure for families,” Allen said. “Having to pick up meals daily was difficult for many families.”
Toeckes said they are doing a combination of cold and hot meals, using a great deal of the recipes they currently use.
As a whole, the school districts haven’t had problems obtaining food. Being flexible was something each indicated they have learned along the process.
Dutton/Brady’s cook has been very resourceful in obtaining food. “Because we are a small school, and don’t order the quantities of large schools, our orders have been dropped by Food Service a few times,” Allen said. “Sherrill has had to be creative in obtaining needed supplies. Rex’s has been good about working with Sherrill to get some of the items she needs.”
“Our suppliers have been good to work with,” Campbell said. “They have been good at communicating what they aren’t going to have and letting us know when they will have to substitute items.”
O’Banion said she loves a challenge and it has been a challenge a few times. “We just learn to adapt and make do,” she added.
Power’s cook said with their food vendors, if they weren’t ordering the item before, they aren’t able to get it now. She used the example of food containers. Toeckes said she didn’t purchase them in the past, so she can’t get them now. She is going to Sam’s Club in Great Falls for those supplies.
Both Choteau and Fairfield said they too are supplementing supplies such as food containers from Sam’s Club, along with other grocery items they can’t obtain from local grocery stores.
The districts have been able to maintain their staffs for the most part or adapt to the program they are using. Some are also using additional help from other staff members within the district to help distribute the food. Campbell described how the helpers place the needed number of meals on a cart and wheel the cart out to the vehicles as they drive up to the school. Using the cart system, those delivering the meals don’t come in direct contact with families picking up their meals, she explained.
The response from students and families has been positive across the county.
“Families have been very appreciative of the meals,” Dutton/Brady Superintendent Erica Allen said.
Campbell said the kitchen crew is happy to be helping the families in Choteau at this time by providing hot meals for the children. “Parents are busy working, many from home. They are helping with home schooling and incomes may be affected with layoffs from work, so if this helps a little bit, we’re happy to do our part,” Campbell said.