As of July 6, Teton County had 10 confirmed and active cases of COVID-19. The first case in the county was reported on June 30.
“Teton County is experiencing a cluster of cases related to a large gathering in June,” said Public Health Director Melissa Moyer. “All cases at this time have been traced to a known exposure with other confirmed COVID-19 cases. We have not, at this time, experienced any ‘community transmission,’ meaning that the sources of cases cannot be identified.”
TCHD is continuing to contact individuals who test positive and having them and any individuals whom they have had close, recent contact with to quarantine.
"There is potential for community spread," the health department warned in an earlier press release. "We recommend high-risk populations stay home. Teton County Public Health is asking all residents to please exercise precautions to protect yourself, your family and your community. Keep six feet of distance from others, wear cloth face coverings, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces and please avoid gathering with non-household members."
Moyer said there seems to be a “lot of confusion” among the public in regard to quarantine procedures.
“We don’t use the terms ‘direct’ and ‘indirect’ contact. There’s close contacts and contacts of a contact, ” she explained. “Quarantine measures are only in place for close contacts.” As of June 6, Moyer estimated there were 70 individuals in the county who were asked to quarantine. This number is constantly changing.
Close contacts are defined as anyone who was within six feet of a person with a positive case of COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more. Contacts of those close contacts would be household members and others who spent a significant amount of time with the close contact person during the potentially contagious period.
“People aren’t contagious for an indefinite period of time,” Moyer said. “There’s a specific period of time in which the virus can be spread.” A person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is considered contagious from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms (or, if they tested positive before they experienced symptoms, 48 hours prior to when they took the test). The incubation period for the virus — the time between when a person is first exposed to the virus to when they begin to show symptoms — is two to 14 days. This is why the 14-day quarantine period for close contacts is important.
Moyer also encourages anyone feeling even the slightest bit under the weather to stay home. “Symptoms of COVID-19 can be very mild, especially at the beginning, so if you notice anything, the safe thing to do is to stay home,” she said.
Secondary contacts of close contacts should continue practicing preventative measures such as washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, but they aren’t required to quarantine. “For them, life doesn’t change much,” said Moyer. “If someone in your household is a close contact, they should be distanced from others in the house. They should be given their own bedroom and their own bathroom, and have meals separately from family members until their quarantine period is up.”
Moyer said everyone that the Health Department has contact traced and asked to go under quarantine has been very cooperative. “Everyone has been willing participants to protect their community, and we are very thankful for that,” she said.
Benefis Teton Medical Center has multiple avenues for testing for COVID-19. Those who want to be tested are asked to call in before they arrive, to allow clinic or emergency room staff to prepare and prevent any potential spread of disease.
“Based on your symptoms and potential exposure, you will be directed on to where to go,” explained BTMC Chief Operating Officer Susan Murphy. “This could be outside or inside. We are making these decisions on a case-by-case basis and are working diligently to prevent spread while people are on site.”
Patients who have a referral for testing from TCHD or by an outside medical provider should call the hospital line at 466-5763 to make an appointment. Those who do not have a referral for testing should call the clinic at 466-6085.
“There’s a big surge in the state right now for testing,” said Annie Olson, BTMC’s public relations coordinator. “Most tests will take about five to seven days before we have results.”
When on the hospital campus, there are strict health guidelines in place. Keeping six feet of social distance is essential everywhere, but especially at the hospital. “If you have a mask, please wear it at all times while on our campus,” added Murphy. “Hand sanitizer is provided throughout the building — please use it often. Our policy is to gel-in and gel-out upon entering and exiting any room. Please do the same. Hand sanitizers are the black dispensers throughout the building.”
After being tested, individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Most COVID-19 patients are able to fully recover at home, but if respiratory or fever symptoms worsen, patients should call the clinic or hospital again. Those who potentially have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic should still stay home and isolate for 14 days.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien announced on July 6 that Alluvion Health of Great Falls will be offering a free mobile, drive-through testing service in Choteau on Wednesday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every following Wednesday until there is no longer a need. “This was done as a step to keep our community closer to home and not have to travel for testing. … We didn't want to step on toes or jurisdictions, but nonetheless, let's get our people tested and see what we can do to put our citizens at ease,” he said.
The mobile testing site will be at the south end of the Choteau Pavilion in the City Park. Alluvion Health has the capacity to operate up to four lanes of drive-through testing — Hindoien said he wasn’t sure whether the pavilion lot was large enough to fit four lanes, but they would fit as many as possible. Those who want to be tested will be asked to enter the Pavilion lot off of First Street Northeast and exit through the campground.
The drive-through tests are for people who are not experiencing symptoms. Individuals with symptoms of illness should contact their medical provider and follow that provider’s protocols for testing.
“I’ve talked with BTMC and the health department about this, and they both said they are happy to have the help on this to reduce their caseloads and stress levels,” Hindoien said.
In Fairfield, Frontier Family Practice has announced that it is doing curbside COVID-19 testing for already established patients.
"We are currently planning on testing between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, starting July 7. We need to be done testing by 11 a.m. to ensure transportation to the state lab," read the clinic’s Facebook post on July 2. The clinic staff appreciates the use of masks when inside the building.
Established patients of Frontier Family Practice can arrange for a curbside test by calling 467-3447. Those with symptoms are asked to self-quarantine until they receive their test results. Those having trouble breathing should seek medical care immediately.
Frontier Family Practice was closed for the holiday July 3-6 and resumed normal business hours on July 7.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, as of July 6, there are 548 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 20 people are in the hospital. COVID-19 has killed 23 Montanans and sickened 1,249. There have been 678 people to recover so far.
Editor’s Note: All of this information is subject to change as the health situation progresses. This story was written on July 6, and information may have changed by the time it is published on July 8. Check choteauacantha.com and the Choteau Acantha Facebook page for updates.