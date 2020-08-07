The Choteau school board on Aug. 5 unanimously voted to open school here on Aug. 26 using a “cohort model” for the first two weeks in which only half of students will be in the buildings on any given day and then move to full-time normal school starting on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Chuck Gameon, Secondary Principal Wendi Hammond and staff are organizing the two cohorts — A and B — now and will make known to parents early next week which cohort their children are in. The goal is to ensure that family groups are in the same cohort.
Here is the schedule for the first two weeks of school:
Aug. 26 — Cohort A attends school in person.
Aug. 27 — Cohort B attends school in person.
Aug. 28 — No students attend and the school staff only attends for training.
Aug. 31 and Sept. 2— Cohort A in school.
Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 — Cohort B in school.
Sept. 4 — Students and faculty will practice the “school at home” model, where students are online from 8:30a.m. to noon using video conferencing to prepare students for going back to that model should the need arise. This may differ as to expectation depending upon the age of the student.
Sept. 8 — All students are in school using the appropriate procedures and protocols learned during the Cohort Model attendance the first two weeks of school.
School administration and classroom teachers will have more information early next week and will communicate that information to parents.
Those families who are pursuing the distance learning only option and will not be attending in-person classes will need to email Hammond at wendi.hammond@choteauschools.net as soon as possible to inform the school about the committed choice to do distance learning. She will keep Gameon up to date about the total number and grade level of those seeking this option. Her intent is to then do a follow-up phone call next week to get these children enrolled and set up in the distance learning only option. The commitment for these students will be for one semester for grades 7-12 and for one trimester for students in grades K-6.
“Thank you for your continued cooperation and support. We are committed to offering the best quality learning experience for your children and look forward to when all students are at school every day for in-person instruction,” Hammond said, with Gameon concurring.