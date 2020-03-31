The Teton County Board of Health on March 27 enacted a COVID-19 emergency health rule, authorizing county authorities to enforce the governor’s directives and any local directives that are stricter than the state or federal measures.
The emergency health rules says the county will abide by any current or future directives issued by the governor related to COVID-19 response, and that violations of this rule shall be punishable pursuant to state code 50-2-123 and 50-2-124.
MCA 50-2-123 states: “If a person refuses or neglects to comply with a written order of a state or local health officer within a reasonable time specified in the order, the state or local health officer may cause the order to be complied with and initiate an action to recover any expenses incurred from the person who refused or neglected to comply with the order. The action to recover expenses shall be brought in the name of the city or county.”
MCA 50-2-124 says: “Penalties for violations. (1) A person who does not comply with rules adopted by a local board is guilty of a misdemeanor. On conviction, the person shall be fined not less than $10 or more than $200.
“(2) Except as provided in 50-2-123 and subsection (1) of this section, a person who violates the provisions of this chapter or rules adopted by the department under the provisions of this chapter is guilty of a misdemeanor. On conviction, the person shall be fined not less than $10 or more than $500 or be imprisoned for not more than 90 days, or both.
“(3) Each day of violation constitutes a separate offense.
“(4) Fines, except justice’s court fines, must be paid to the county treasurer of the county in which the violation occurs.”
Those taking part in the meeting included County Public Health Director Melissa Moyer, Sanitarian Austin Moyer, Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, County Attorney Joe Coble, and Board of Health members Lora Wier, Lin Wright, Tim Sinton, Randy Morris, Elaine Sedlack, Barb Schaefer and Ken Bassmann.
Melissa Moyer said the governor’s more recent directives have stated that county attorneys can enforce them, but having the Board of Health enact the emergency health rule adds another layer of authorization for local authorities to respond if someone fails to comply with the directives.
She said Coble and Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Stutz both reviewed the emergency health rule and said it was appropriately worded.
In the event that someone in Teton County fails to comply with any of the governor’s directives, Melissa Moyer said someone from the Teton County Health Department or the county sanitarian would call that person and explain the violation. If the person did not comply after that, she said, a Teton County law officer could visit them.
If the person still did not comply, she said, then the county attorney could issue the person a letter and go from there.
Both Melissa Moyer and Austin Moyer (her brother) said they have not heard of anyone in the county as an individual or a business owner violating the governor’s directives.
“I think the response of the community has been very, very good,” she said. “We are really, really lucky from that perspective.”
Board of Health members also discussed the governor’s March 27 directive, closing all non-essential businesses and directing essential businesses to take measures to protect their customers and staff, including allowing staff to work from home whenever possible.
“We’re not closing down grocery stores, your access to food isn’t going to go away,” she said, adding that the state just wants people to stay home as much as possible.
Sedlack said the governor’s shelter-in-place order still allows people to leave their homes for groceries and medical appointments, to get physical exercise or recreate outdoors, and to do activities like walking dogs.
The consensus of the Board of Health was that the governor’s directives are sufficient at this time and members did not see a need to try to enact more restrictive measures.
Melissa Moyer said Montana and Teton County are still trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state through social distancing, testing and contact tracing whenever a positive test shows.
Anyone who has been tested in the county should notify the Health Department immediately so her staff can start tracking down contacts and notifying them that they need to be in a 14-day quarantine. Also, individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is being spread through the community should remain under a 14-day self quarantine.
She said Teton County healthcare providers along with the Health Department are testing individuals for the illness who meet the criteria, including: being symptomatic and not having the flu or other viral illness; having traveled internationally; having been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case; being over the age of 65; having underlying health conditions; or being a healthcare worker.
She said the state is not recommending tests be given to asymptomatic people, but each healthcare provider makes the final determination on whether to test a patient.
In other news, Melissa said Benefis Teton Medical Center has received a shipment of personal protective equipment for its staff from the Disaster and Emergency Service National Strategic Stockpile. She said Teton County DES and Emergency Medical Services should also be receiving soon another shipment of PPE.
She said she hopes this shipment will allow DES to furnish local people with masks to wear in their homes if they or a person in their family is sick and is recuperating at home. She also said the Teton County Health Department is continuing to take donations of spare thermometers that can be given out to households that do not have any, since those under quarantine need to take their temperatures twice a day.
She also said many people throughout the county are making homemade facial masks for their own use or to donate to medical providers. Most hospitals and medical providers won’t use homemade masks unless as a last resort, she said, but there is no definitive recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other agency about whether these homemade masks provide some or any protection from droplet and contact spread of COVID-19.
She said the Health Department would like some guidance from Sinton, who is the county’s medical officer and an emergency room physician assistant with the Great Falls Clinic, on whether to plan to distribute homemade masks donated to the department to households that have COVID-19 patients.
Sinton said he would research the matter and get an answer for her.