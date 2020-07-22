The Teton County Board of Health on July 14 voted, 4-3, to allow an open rodeo in Choteau on Aug. 15 on the condition that organizers require everyone not competing in the arena to wear cloth facial masks, that hand sanitizing stations are provided and that social distancing is observed by spectators and contestants.
Board of Health members Tim Sinton, Jim Hodgskiss, Ken Bassmann and Randy Morris voted in favor of allowing the rodeo, that is being organized locally by Charley Yeager of Choteau and by Black Eagle Productions, a Browning-based rodeo production company. Board members Barb Shafer, Elaine Sedlack and Lin Wright voted against allowing the rodeo.
Yeager had submitted a written plan for holding the rodeo to the board in early July. Six members of the board met on July 10 and deadlocked, 3-3, on whether to allow the rodeo. The board then set another meeting for July 14 when all seven members were able to attend.
Yeager said she was projecting 330 people total in attendance, which includes 115 contestants (20 maximum bronc riders, 15 ranch bronc riders, 50 breakaway ropers and 30 barrel racers) 15 staff/volunteers, eight Black Eagle staff, one announcer, two timers/secretaries, two gate staff, two other volunteers and up to 200 spectators, most of whom would be family and friends traveling with the contestants.
She said the rodeo organizers would notify contestants that they cannot attend this event if they are ill or demonstrate symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat or shortness of breath and would discourage any high-risk individuals from attending.
Those attending would be encouraged to practice good hygiene by washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or the inside of their elbows, and being mindful while out in the Choteau community.
Yeager said that she would provide a list of spectators and contestants to the Teton County Health Department on the Monday following the event for use in contact tracing should any illness occur.
She said the registration for the rodeo would be set up to minimize touch surfaces, lines and close contact between staff and contestants.
Local law enforcement will be asked to patrol the event to ensure the community and those in attendance follow the social distancing directives. In addition, rodeo staff and judges will be reminding and enforcing social distancing and complying with the rules. There will be frequent announcements on the PA system reminding the members and attendees to adhere to the rules, giving reminders of handwashing and following the directives while also encouraging responsibility for good hygiene and a positive experience with the entire host community.
Sinton, the chairman of the board and the county’s health officer, who works as a physician assistant in Great Falls, asked for any updates since the July 10 meeting.
County Sanitarian Austin Moyer said the health department received several emails supporting the rodeo and three of Choteau’s restaurants wrote in support of the event.
Sinton asked whether the rodeo organizers have insurance to cover any claims resulting from COVID-19 infections or deaths, and Yeager said Black Eagle Productions carries insurance for the event. Sinton then asked her to have the company list the city of Choteau and Teton County as also-covereds under the policy in case of any future litigation.
Sinton also asked why Black Eagle Productions was not planning to hold the event in Browning. Yeager said that the Blackfeet Nation has shut down all such events on tribal lands in response to the pandemic.
Yeager also explained that the 200 spectators she projected in her proposal would mostly reflect people who are traveling with the rodeo contestants. She said she does not plan to promote the rodeo for the general public. She said the only reason she planned to charge a gate fee was to be able to collect contact information for the health department.
She also said that the events are going to be spread out through the day so not all 330 people would be there at the same time. For example, she said, once the barrel racing event is done, she would expect the barrel racers to head out rather than stay for the rest of the rodeo.
She also said that she expects most competitors to come from north-central Montana because there are other larger rodeos outside this area that will draw more contestants.
The majority of the board’s meeting focused on Sinton’s proposal that all those attending the rodeo be required to wear facial masks of some type when not riding or competing. He said the three mainstays of COVID-19 prevention are: handwashing, social distancing and wearing facial masks. “It is looking to be that that is probably the thing to do,” he said, adding that the medical world sees that wearing masks, even non-medical-grade masks, helps reduce transmission.
The board met to act on the rodeo the day before Gov. Steve Bullock made facial masks a requirement in all indoor public spaces and in outdoor spaces where people could not or would not socially distance. The mask directive applies to all counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases. As of July 20, Teton County had dropped to just three active cases from a high of 15.
Sedlack, a retired nurse who lives near Choteau, said lack of voluntary mask use is one of her biggest concerns. With numbers going up daily across the state, bringing people from across he state to Choteau raises the possibility of more illness here, she said. “Masks are the one thing we can do to help and protect each other,” she said, noting that neither Charley Yeager or her father, Lane who was also at the meeting, were wearing masks.
Charley Yeager said she would not be able to buy masks for everyone attending the rodeo and predicted that many would come without their own masks. She has competed in several rodeos this summer, she said, and a lot of the people at those rodeos were not wearing masks.
Sinton said many cowboys wear bandanas or tuff rags, and those could be used as masks; many farmers and ranchers use dust masks during haying and harvest, and those would work as well. He said he would not require cowboys and cowgirls to wear masks while they were in the arena competing. Even though it may be hot that day, Sinton said, those attending the rodeo need to wear masks.
Charley Yeager asked how she could enforce this and said she saw a bunch of people get very angry when they were asked to wear masks.
Sinton said that if the contestants and their families want a rodeo here, they need to comply because this is a practice that can allow the rodeo to come here with mitigated risks. “If all of us wore masks all the time, we could probably do a heck of a lot more things in this pandemic,” he said.
Sedlack said those attending the rodeo should also wear their masks if they leave the rodeo grounds to get food or gasoline, for example.
Wright, another nurse who lives west of Fairfield, said she received several calls from Fairfield people who are opposed to the rodeo, and she would base her decision on their input.
The board’s approval of the rodeo is also conditional, and the board reserves the right to withdraw the permission if the COVID-19 situation in Teton County worsens in August or if the governor comes out with a new directive that would prevent the rodeo from occurring.
Organizers of the Choteau Ranch Rodeo, that had been scheduled for Sept. 5 (the Saturday of Labor Day weekend) have announced that they will not have the event this year. They are planning to bring it back in 2021.