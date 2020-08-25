Aug. 9 — 1:15 a.m., deputy, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Pondera ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 220.
— 10:20 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to the Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 5:55 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a woman sitting near a parked pickup and camper off Secondary Highway 220.
Aug. 10 — 10:31 a.m., dispatch notified Northwestern Energy and Choteau FVD responded to a carbon monoxide detector alarm sounding at a residence at 215 Fourth Ave. N.E.
— 1:16 p.m., dispatch attempted to make contact with the owner of horse on the roadway near Eastham Junction on U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:06 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency off Secondary Highway 379 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:21 a.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy stand by while he picked up a family member.
Aug. 11 — 9:58 a.m., deputy served an arrest warrant and transported an individual to the Teton County Courthouse.
— 2:56 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for a speeding vehicle traveling through Pondera County on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:59 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the welfare of her children.
Aug. 12 — 8:36 a.m., Pendroy Quick Response Unit transported a patient from 40 First St. S. to Pondera Medical Center in Conrad.
— 12:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing a potential fight in a vehicle.
— 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to report of two individuals fighting in a vehicle parked on Central Ave. in Choteau.
— 6:59 p.m., Fairfield resident reported minors hanging around a church who ran away when she spotted them.
Aug. 13 —12:06 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a neighbor witnessing a former roommate looking into her widows while she was not at home.
— 3:03 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist at Skyline Lodge.
—11:15 a.m., Choteau Main Street Express provided the Sheriff’s Office information on a vehicle that drove away without paying for service.
— 5:55 p.m., Choteau resident reported two minors who were walking a dog had not returned when expected.
Aug. 14 — 9:10 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Choteau High School and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 12:38 a.m., deputy issued a warrant in Bynum and transported an individual to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 12:59 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from Fairfield and Choteau on a possible scam.
— 8:09 p.m., livestock at large on U.S. Highway 89 were reported and deputy attempted to make contact with the owner.
— 8:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported an accident with a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:15 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an unwanted individual on a deceased family member’s property.
— 10:53 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle partially obstructing the roadway at Ninth Lane and Secondary Highway 431.
— 11:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported the theft of firearms from a private residence.
Aug. 15 — 8:35 a.m., Fairfield resident reported an irrigation sprinkler watering the roadway on Second and Third Lane off County Line Road.
— 11:26 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of two missing people in the Bob Marshall Wilderness who could potentially be in this area.
— 5:42 p.m., Choteau resident reported seeing a possible person of interest at a Choteau business.
Aug. 16 — 8:07 a.m., Dutton resident reported seeing a bear traveling through the area off 14th Road Northeast and 15 Road Northwest.
— 10:42 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from the Choteau rodeo grounds to BTMC.
— 3:08 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided an agency assist for a possible deceased person in Fort Shaw.
— 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Choteau.
— 3:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating a resident who went on an unsupervised walk from a retirement home in Choteau.
— 3:40 p.m., Choteau resident reported an altercation between family members.
— 5:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of minors who were riding their bikes on U.S. Highway 89.
From Aug. 9-16, deputies issued one citation each for speeding and failure to stop at stop sign and three warnings for speeding, one each for failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane change and taillights not working.