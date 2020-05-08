The Teton County Board of Health on Friday voted, 5-2, to conditionally allow the Montana High School Rodeo Association to hold a youth rodeo in Choteau May 21-23 that will bring several hundred people to town from across the state.
Board of Health members Tim Sinton, Jim Hodgskiss, Randy Morris, Ken Bassmann and Lin Wright voted in favor of holding the rodeo on conditions, including that:
•The MHSRA follows the health and safety measures presented in writing to the board.
•The MHSRA rodeo in Terry May 9 and 10 is held following those safety measures with no issues.
•The state’s COVID-19 status remains declining.
•The governor does not issue any directives that would prevent the rodeo.
•No new information comes to light that would indicate holding the rodeo is not in the best interests of the people of Choteau and Teton County.
Board members Elaine Sedlack of Choteau and Barbara Shaffer of Dutton voted against allowing the rodeo to be held. Shaffer cited her concern for Teton County’s elderly and vulnerable population, saying the county has been fortunate not to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, and she hopes that won’t change.
COVID-19 is a viral illness, mainly spread through droplet and contact infection, that can cause anything from no symptoms to fatal illness with most people recovering on their own from a cold or flu-like illness. The illness is particularly harmful for people ages 65 and older, those with chronic health conditions and those whose immune systems are compromised. Montana has had 458 cases of the disease in 30 of the state’s 56 counties as of May 8. Sixteen people have died from the disease. Nationwide, as of May 8, 1.28 million Americans have been infected and 77,126 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The board took action after a nearly 100-minute meeting, in which Lane Yeager, the chairman of the MHSRA board, and his wife, Bev, presented a written plan for operating policies and procedures that provided for temperature testing and symptom questionnaires, handwashing and hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, recommended mask wearing in close quarters, limiting the numbers of people traveling with each rodeo contestant; and directing rodeo contestants and their families to be mostly self-sustaining, bringing their own food and beverages and staying in their trailers at the rodeo grounds, as much as possible. No communitysspectators will be allowed in the stands, there will be no concessions sold and there will be no public restrooms at the rodeo grounds.
Lane Yeager said the MHSRA’s new operating policies and procedures would be used for the first time at Terry. He said he would video the rodeo activities and would be able to show Board of Health members how rodeo participants and their families complied with the precautions. He also said that any MHSRA member or family members who violated the policies and procedures would be kicked out of the rodeo.
Lane Yeager said he expected the Choteau rodeo to bring in about 80 to 90 junior high through high school aged contestants along with family members and volunteers for a crowd that he estimated would likely be fewer than 300 people.
The Board of Health has the statutory authority to deal with public health and communicable disease policy and procedure for the county. The Governor’s Office had originally stated that rodeos would not be allowed in Phase I of reopening the state, but then determined that that decision should be made at a county level.