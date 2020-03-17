With U.S. and state government revving up their responses so the spread of the Novel 2019 Coronavirus across the United States, Teton County community members are be affected as events are being cancelled, schools are closed, rest home visitations are suspended and large public gatherings are strongly advised against.
Teton County Public Health Director Melissa Moyer on Monday said now is a good time for families, businesses and civic organizations to make plans for how they will put into effect long-term plans for social distancing and disease prevention.
While Teton County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness, she said, it’s probably only a matter of time before active cases arrive here. People should use this time to make contingency plans, she said. Those plans could include: no longer attending church services, self-quarantining for elderly people and those at risk with underlying heart, lung or other problems (like diabetes).
The viral illness caused by the Novel 2019 Coronavirus affects a person’s upper respiratory system and can lead to complications like pneumonia in the high-risk populations. Across Teton County, businesses and civic organizations are coping as well as they can in a rapidly changing situation.
The 3 Rivers Telephone Cooperative, based in Fairfield, postponed its annual meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 16, on Sunday evening following the announcement by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock of the school closure for the next two weeks.
Cooperative General Manager Dave Gibson said, the board met March 16 and decided to hold an abbreviated meeting in the future for the election for the three trustees. The three trustees are running unopposed but there could be nominations from those in attendance at the meeting. The brief meeting will not include a meal or door prizes. “It will be short just to take care of the election,” he said.
Gibson said the cooperative has closed 3 Rivers Communications offices to walk-in traffic and has suspended all non-essential work. They still have staff working and will take care of customers’ needs as they arise. However technicians connecting fiber optics cable to the residents and businesses in Choteau has been put on hold.
Gibson does not foresee interruption in service as some businesses transition to employees working from home. “We foresee it being more of a shift in bandwidth from one location to another,” Gibson said.
He said he understands with the potential for more distance learning over the next few months, there could be more call for bandwidth. Gibson said the cooperative, in most areas, can accommodate these needs.
The cooperative is also working with schools throughout the area to make sure that those families who may not have internet service can be served during the time schools are closed. “Families needing services for this purpose need to contact their school offices,” Gibson said. “The school office personnel will work with 3 Rivers personal to assist where possible.”
Gibson said the cooperative began formulating a plan in case of major shut down of businesses and schools in the future, but “The governor’s decision last night caught us a little off guard.”
Gibson said all non-essential employees are staying at home or if they need to be home with children. “The cooperative will still pay all of their employees,” Gibson said.
Due to public health concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), 3 Rivers Communications is announcing they are temporarily closing customer service offices to walk-in traffic. This includes offices in Big Sky, Conrad, Fairfield and Shelby, as well as the RadioShack store with a 3 Rivers payment desk in Browning.
The company is also suspending service disconnections for non-payment until further notice. Suspending disconnections will help members who may be unable to make timely payments because of the closures.
“3 Rivers is committed to providing reliable telecommunications service as we work through this together,” Gibson said. “However, to best protect the health of our members and staff, the decision has been made to close the offices to outside customers for now.”
3 Rivers encourages members to pay bills through SmartHub, a secure service that allows customers to pay bills and manage their accounts online. More information on SmartHub is available at 3rivers.net/MyAccount.
Members can also make one-time payments by having their account number and credit card or checking/savings account information handy and calling 467-4010 or 1-888-817-3890. Mail-in payments, as always, are an option.
Lori Arambarri of Lincoln, who along with her husband, Ron, own the grocery stores in Lincoln, Choteau, Fairfield and Stanford, on Monday said all four of the small rural grocery stores have seen drastic shortages of common goods like toilet paper, paper towels, pasta and some cleaning supplies. Their supplier, Associated Food Stores, is keeping them notified of when shipments are coming, but some goods won’t be available until the manufacturing companies catch up with the demand.
Also, she said, any fresh produce that would normally come from out of country is just not going to be available for some time.
“We’ll continue to do our best to supply our customers and keep them as happy and healthy as we can,” she said.
She said she hopes people stop panic-buying, which only fuels shortages. At some of their stores, they have put up signs, limiting the number of packages of a particular item that one customer can buy. “Something we never thought we would see, but here we are,” she said.
So far, though, the staffs at the four stores are staying healthy and working to keep the stores open for their customers. There are hand sanitizers at the front of every store, and employees are wiping down tills, countertops, phones and other commonly touched items. “They are doing as much as they can do,” she said.
On Monday, Rex’s Market let the Acantha know that there would not be a sale insert in this week’s edition because the store is sold out of most of the items featured. The store manager said there may not be a sale flyer for a couple of weeks.
Starting March 18th, the Choteau Senior Center will be closed to sit down meals and all activities. They will still serve the Meals on Wheels. Anyone wanting a to go meal, please call the center by 9:30 a.m. and then pickup at front door between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For those 60 and over a donation of $4 is suggested and Under 60 is $5. The Senior Center thrift store is also closed.
The Fairfield Town Office is encouraging residents who want to make their payments in person to place them in the drop box at the entrance to the building. They also ask that residents call the town office with questions instead of coming to the office.
Measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus have impacted many planned spring events. Cancellations/postponements so far include:
•Choteau Education Foundation’s Trivia Night, March 29, has been postponed and a new date will be set.
•The Mountain View Cooperative in Power has cancelled its customer appreciation breakfast on March 26.
•The Wild Wings bird migration festival in Choteau, March 27-29, has been cancelled.
•The Old Trail Museum Wild Game Feed, set for March 28, has been postponed and a new date will be set.
•Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department fun night, March 20, has been postponed until later in the year.
•The Fairfield Junior Women’s craft sale, March 21, at the Fairfield Community Hall has been cancelled.
•Power American Legion Fun Night, set for April 4, postponed until a later date. Pre-purchased tickets will be good for the new date.
Civic clubs and churches are also moving to limit gatherings. Steve Dogiakos with the Choteau Scouting program said in-person Scout meetings are cancelled until April 30. In the meantime, the youths will meet digitally using chat servers. Also a member of the Lions Club, Dogiakos said the club started trying out digital meetings on March 16.
Teton County Extension Agent Jane Wolery said the Strong People strength training classes that she does and meetings of Teton County 4-H clubs have also been cancelled. The Teton County Health Department has cancelled the Healthy Tracks Diabetes Control and Prevention classes.
At Choteau Public Schools, the gyms and weight room are also closed to the public.
The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council, which was to meet in Choteau on March 19 and 20, has cancelled its in-person meeting.
The council’s tentative plan on Monday was to conduct a video/phone conference meeting from 9-11 a.m., March 19, and March 20. The meeting agenda was being updated. Public involvement opportunities will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac, where there will also be more information on the meeting posted.
The Choteau, Dutton and Brady United Methodist Church Parish on Monday suspended in-person worship services until April 4 and all other church gatherings until March 27.
“What this means is we will move to an online format of worship, very similar to what I sent out this past Sunday,” Pastor Zach Bechtold of Choteau wrote in a letter to parish members. “We will not have Skyline Bible Study, Bar+Church, Theology on Tap or Bible & Brew during this time either.”
Bechtold encouraged people to connect with the church through its Facebook page and website. The church will provide the worship service on the homepage of its website at www.umchoteau.net.
Bechtold also encouraged people to reach out to their neighbors, especially the elderly, to make sure their needs are being met and urged elderly people who have needs to call their church so that volunteers can help meet those needs.
On Monday, Choteau’s Trinity Lutheran Church cancelled Lenten services and all worship services until April.
Also, the Joint City-County Library Board, which had been scheduled to meet on Thursday, cancelled its meeting. Board Chairwoman Karen Ferris also noted that the Choteau/Teton Public Library has discontinued all public programming for the time being and is only offering limited computer use and allowing patrons to check library materials in and out.
“This is the same plan most libraries in Montana are using,” Ferris said.