Several businesses in Choteau are opening for in-store service as the state continues to adjust Phase 1 directives. This list is by no means all-inclusive, so please call before you drop by:
•Teton County Courthouse, now open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-building services, Monday through Friday.
•Log Cabin Café: Reopening for in-store dining on May 19. Take-out services will continue. Call 466-2888 for more information.
•Heartland Flowers Greenhouse north of Choteau open for the summer season.
•Foothills Growers (located by the Log Cabin Café) open for the summer season.
•Pivot Physical Therapy fitness center. Call 466-3040.
•P.H. Fitness and Coaching LLC (located at Pivot Physical Therapy). Call 306-761-9702 to talk to Paige Goodman.
•Fit Choteau gym, open with new hygiene and workout protocols. Call 466-3493 for more information.
•East Side Fitness (part of the Edge complex), opening in coming weeks. Contact Tracy Lohman for more information or call The Edge at 466-2770.
•Roxy Theatre, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, showing “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen at 7 p.m. with full concessions available. There are new social distancing and sanitation requirements. Call 466-2413.
•Choteau High School weights/workout room and track. Tentatively planning to reopen on May 26. Contact Superintendent Chuck Gameon for more information at 466-5364.
•Choteau men’s golf leagues with Tuesday night and Wednesday night golfing. Sign up at the Choteau Country Club by calling 466-2020.
•Choteau ladies golf league, starting May 26 with an organizational meeting at 5:15 at the Choteau Country Club. Call 466-2020 to sign up.