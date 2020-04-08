The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week revised its position on the use of face masks by the general public and is now recommending that everyone wear masks when out in the public.
“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” the CDC says on its website, cdc.gov. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.
CDC Direcctor Dr. Robert Redfield told National Public Radio last week that it appears that many people who are infected are shedding the virus for 48 hours before they start feeling sick. And others who have the virus — up to 25%, — may never feel symptoms but may still play a role in transmitting it.
In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
The CDC.gov website has a video on how to make your own face covering at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer last week discussed the use of homemade masks at the April 2 meeting of the Teton County COVID-19 Response group. She said the TCHD can help distribute homemade masks and anyone wanting to sew masks can call her office at 466-2562.
Eyglo Nelson, the activities coordinator at the Skyline Lodge retirement apartment complex in Choteau, texted during the meeting that, “Skyline Lodge received a donation of homemade masks from the Hidden Valley Hutterite Colony by Gilford yesterday. I have laundered them and will deliver to all residents today as they were intended. Thanks to Emily and Barney Bouma for thinking of Skyline residents and staff in this regard.”
The women at Hutterite colonies across the state have made thousands of cloth masks. Miller Colony in Teton County and Midway Colony in Pondera County each made more than 700 masks. Midway donated its masks to Pondera Medical Center while Miller worked with Choteau ranchwife Emily Bouma to distribute around 800 masks that Miller seamstresses and Bouma made. (Bouma noted on Sunday that she has given away all of the masks she made and has no new inventory.)
Additionally, women throughout the county, some affiliated with different churches, have been making cloth masks to donate. The “medical mask team” organized by the Choteau Baptist Church has made 150 fabric masks for medical workers and clinics in this area, and just got in a large shipment of elastic last week, allowing them to make more. In a Facebook post, they said anyone who needs a mask can call Theresa Oksness at 590-3642 or Denise Chalfon at 750-9866.
Jane Hartman of Choteau, a registered nurse who works in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Benefis in Great Falls, wrote in a letter to the editor in the Acantha that she deeply appreciates all the people who are sewing masks, but asks that they don’t apply any chemicals or scented products to the masks at any point during the process.
“For many folks, and nurses, scents cause a headache and breathing difficulty. Research about COVID-19, or any virus, that I’ve been reading is showing the effectiveness of good old soap and water scrubbing which breaks down the lipid, or fatty layer, surrounding a virus. Hence, the frequent and thorough hand-washing recommendations,” she wrote.
Hartman said she researched different patterns for masks and found a pattern with an insert pocket for additional barrier material such as a HEPA filter or micron fabric. “I have streamlined the process a bit and can email instructions with pictures to anyone who would like them. My email address is: davehjane@gmail.com,” she said.
The CDC says it is critical to emphasize that maintaining six-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus, but adding simple cloth face coverings is another step people can take to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
This recommendation complements and does not replace President Donald Trump’s coronavirus guidelines for America, which remain the cornerstone of the national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC will make additional recommendations as the evidence regarding appropriate public health measures continues to develop.