Forty agency leaders and citizens called into the weekly Teton County COVID-19 response call on April 9.
Public Health Director Melissa Moyer opened the discussion by sharing new statistical data from the state COVID-19 map, which is now updated once a day around 10 a.m., rather than twice a day as it previously had been.
“The reason for this change is that information was coming out faster than local health departments could verify it in their jurisdiction,” Moyer explained.
Moyer also shared a graph from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a research center at the University of Washington that she said had been highly cited in recent weeks.
IHME has published a graph for COVID-19 projections for every state and several countries. These projections are dependent on several factors and can change very quickly. For Montana as of April 10, the IHME is predicting that the state medical providers will hit their peak resource use on April 20. Assuming that everyone continues doing what they have been to fully distance themselves socially, this is good news. According to IHME, Montana has 1,669 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, and 85 intensive care unit beds. At that time, the need for beds totaled in at 113 for normal hospitalizations an 22 for ICU stays, well below the maximum threshold.
“This is a pretty optimistic view of how Montana is doing. We’re doing a really good job of flattening the curve in Montana,” Moyer said. “One takeaway is we really want to use those (social distancing and hygiene) strategies and not get complacent because so far, they seem to be working.”
Moyer said medical providers in the county also have a healthy stockpile of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks. Disaster Emergency Services Director Deb Coverdell said her team recently completed an inventory of all their medical supplies, and they have enough to share with other agencies. “We received our second SNS (Strategic National Stockpile) shipment, and we’re working on a disbursement form to track where everything goes,” Coverdell said. “We already gave the Sheriff’s Office about 25 masks.”
Stores of test kits throughout the state are also plentiful.
“We’ve gotten the message loud and clear that Montana has not reached its testing capacity. It’s okay to test people,” said Moyer. “Of course, clinicians use their own judgment but if a patient is having these symptoms of fever or respiratory illness, we do want to test them.”
Retired public health nurse Lora Wier of Choteau said she is collecting supplies for individuals in the county who may be under quarantine. She will be reaching out to schools, churches and other potential donors in the coming weeks. Whatever goods aren’t used during the pandemic will be re-donated either to the local food pantries or schools.
In other discussion, Fairfield Mayor Bob Swartz asked whethere there was any prediction on when public pools would be allowed to open. “We normally open in June, but there’s a lot of priming involved,” he said.
Sherwin Smith, a member of the Choteau Lions Club who volunteers with the Choteau pool, said they are still training lifeguards online. “We are wondering when and if we will be allowed to open, but we are doing some things as far as getting it ready anyways. That takes about 120 hours to do,” he said.
Moyer said there is no clear information when recreational closures will be lifted. “Also consider that we may not hit a June 1 open date, but is it worth it for you to open in July or August,” she said.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien said the city is not closing parks or playground equipment at this time, but the city has received wedding cancellations for the Pavilion into July.
“The governor seems to be extending these orders two weeks at a time. Everyone should be emotionally prepared for these to be extended further,” Moyer said.
The next Teton County COVID-19 response call is scheduled for April 16 at 9 a.m.