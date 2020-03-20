The city of Choteau on Friday morning declared an emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Teton County Commissioners plan to hold a special meeting to issue a county declaration on Monday, March 23, at 9 a.m. in the conference room on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien issued a press release on Friday, saying that the City Council will retroactively approve the emergency declaration at its regular meeting on April 7. “This is a proactive move,” that has been recommended by the Montana League of Cities and Towns and the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, the city’s insurance carrier, he said.
At the time of this emergency declaration the Teton County Health Department has reported that there are no suspected cases, tested cases or confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness within Teton County or Choteau, Hindoien said.
The emergency declaration will have little to no effect on the city’s day-to-day operations, the mayor said. “This is a being taken so that if/when a confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaces here in Choteau, we will have our paperwork in order, and we will be able to continue our operations without any break in our work flow or staffing,” he said. “We are waiting for further information for our partners at MMIA and MLCT as we wade into these new and uncharted waters.”
State Disaster and Emergency Services and other governmental agencies have told the city that with Gov. Steve Bullock previously declaring a statewide emergency, that all small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for all federal and state programs in place to help off-set the loss of business and income. If the requirements for these programs change, this Emergency Declaration will streamline the process to gain eligibility into said programs.
“As your mayor and in full transparency and disclosure, I want you to know that this recommendation to issue an emergency declaration doesn’t come easily,” he said. “I cannot reiterate enough the statement made in paragraph two of this release. The citizens of Choteau are doing a great job in helping each other out and making sure we are safe.”
The Choteau school board, meeting March 17, also declared an emergency due to an unforeseen circumstance — specifically the COVID-19 outbreak and the governor’s order closing all public schools March 16-27.