On June 30, the Teton County Health Department received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that three individuals residing in Teton County have tested positive for novel Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 viral illness.
The individuals include one adult and two children, all from the same household. The source of infection is related to close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case from a different county. The individuals are all experiencing mild symptoms and are isolating at home, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said.
The Teton County Health Department is notifying close contacts of these individuals and will continue to investigate and inform anyone else who may have been exposed. If you have not been contacted by the Teton County Health Department, you should still avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wear a mask to reduce transmission of disease and wash your hands often.
The Teton County Health Department has been preparing for months the first detected case of the disease, working with partners including health care providers, first responders, educators and elected officials to prepare to respond to confirmed cases, Moyer said.
According to DPHHS, there are 303 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 people are in the hospital. COVID-19 has killed 22 Montanans and sickened 967. While the state kept numbers very low during the state-wide shut down, numbers have been creeping up as the state moved into the second phase of reopening with larger gatherings, more travel and more events occurring.