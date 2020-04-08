Individuals and businesses have stepped up their support of the Teton County Food Pantry in Choteau and the Fairfield Food Pantry to make sure these two nonprofit organizations can meet the need for food in the county as the COVID-19 closures continue to impact wage earners.
Chelsea Schilling of Fairfield, a board member of the Fairfield Food Pantry, said on Monday that people have been very generous with their cash donations and the Pantry, located in the Fairfield Community Hall at 603 Central Ave., is well positioned to meet needs over the next several months. “We really are in good shape,” she said.
The Teton County Food Pantry, located in the back of the Choteau/Teton Public Library building has been overwhelmed with generous donations since late March. Coordinator Linda Sentz told the Acantha that that the outpouring of generosity is deeply appreciated and will make it possible for the Pantry to meet all local needs now and for approximately the next five months.
Sentz encouraged anyone who wants to help those in need to consider donating financially to help support family and friends who have been laid off or furloughed or small businesses that are closed under the governor’s directives or those whose business has been sharply curtailed like hotels, bars, restaurants, gyms, bowling alleys and theaters, gift stores, antique shops and more.
Opportunity Bank of Montana, with branches in Choteau and Dutton, is one of the donors that have supported the Teton County Food Pantry. The bank is donating $20,000 to Montana hunger-relief organizations helping alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a community bank, our core mission is to help our communities thrive,” said Pete Johnson of Helena, president and CEO of Opportunity Bank. “We have never experienced a crisis like COVID-19, and the disruption is dramatic. With schools closed and many of our neighbors experiencing financial hardship as a result of business closures, local food pantries are struggling to meet the growing demand. We want to help alleviate food insecurity during this unprecedented time of need and these donations allow us to have an immediate and positive impact in the communities we serve.”
The donations are being made in the communities where Opportunity Bank operates. Through the first week of April, Opportunity Bank employees delivered monetary donations to 16 food assistance organization in communities across Montana.
“I’ve been in touch with several of our nonprofit partners who provide food to our underprivileged and vulnerable populations in central Montana and this pandemic crisis is hitting fast and hard,” said Carrie Mantooth, executive director of the Central Montana Foundation in Lewistown.
“Our rural Montana world is changing rapidly during these uncertain times, but there remains this constant: the generosity and kindness of Montanans as they step up to help family, friends and neighbors. Opportunity Bank’s donation for hunger-relief organizations is proof of that.”
Rural Choteau artist Leslie Kesler’s plan to use her time sheltering at home to work on paintings has evolved into an fundraiser for the Montana Food Bank Network and food pantries in Teton County and across the state.
Last week, Kesler, whose family operates the Flying U Ranch, decided she would paint small 5x7 inch scenics and sell them online to benefit food pantries in Montana. She priced them each at $50 and posted them on her personal and professional Facebook pages. She started with four of the paintings. She gave buyers the choice of supporting the Teton County Food Pantry or the Montana Food Bank Network, based in Missoula.
“Within an hour all four were sold,” she said, and she had other artists in Choteau and Teton County and from elsewhere in the state, asking whether they could join her project. She spent some time brainstorming with Ennis artist Cathy Toot about how to do this, and Toot came up with a name for the benefit: “Painting for the Pantry.” Kesler came up with guidelines for how artists could participate and how buyers could support either their community’s own food bank or the Montana Food Bank Network, which supports food banks across the state.
“This is just blossoming out, and I’m just amazed,” she said. Other artists who have expressed interest include Diane Hausmann of Fairfield, Shelly Walker of Dutton and Theresa Oksness, also of Fairfield.
Choteau artist Nathen Russell reached out to Kesler on her Facebook page, posting, “I have a couple 8x10s finished, but I can paint something smaller. I would like to participate in this, so awesome!”
Under the guidelines, artists can complete their works, price them at $50, and post them for sale on a new Facebook page, “Painting for the Pantry.” Buyers send their checks to the artist, made out to the food pantry of their choice, and they send the artist a separate check for $7 to cover the cost of shipping the painting. The artist then gives the buyer’s check to the food pantry.
Kesler said a person from Denver bought one of her paintings and is donating the money to the Beaverhead County Food Pantry in Dillon, for example.
“It’s just now rolling here, and where it’s going to go, I don’t know,” Kesler said.
“My whole thought with this was that I wanted to do something,” she said. She no longer sews so she didn’t look into making face masks, but she loves painting and wanted to use her talent to benefit the food banks.
She said her mind went immediately to the Montana Food Bank Network and the Teton County Food Pantry for a couple of reasons: her children, Jenna and Scott, always helped with the 4-H Food Drive around Halloween for the Teton County Food Pantry. Now her son Scott, a bank manager in Missoula, serves on the Montana Food Bank Network board.
Kesler said she has even had a few people send her photographs for inspiration for more paintings. “I think that people want to help their community,” she said. “They are looking at how to do that.”
As the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen, Kesler said, the Montana Food Bank Network and the Teton County Food Pantry are going to be needed more than ever and she wants to help make sure that the food pantries can meet that need and keep individuals and families from going hungry.
On April 3, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that he will extend federal food assistance to more than 100,000 Montanans, increase food supplies at emergency food pantries and food banks and streamline nutrition assistance for new mothers and children. All of these changes are made available through flexibility and funding provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be launched by the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“Montana families are already doing everything they can to make ends meet,” Bullock said. “But hardworking Montana families have been forced to take on even greater challenges during the COVID-19 public health emergency. As we continue to do everything possible to protect Montanans from the spread of this virus, making sure children and families in our state don’t go hungry is a crucial priority.”
The state will double its supply of food commodities from the federal government that will be provided at no cost to people in need of short-term hunger relief through food pantries, food banks, soup kitchens, tribal partners and senior centers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) makes commodity foods available to states for distribution to low-income people through emergency food providers.
Bullock is also using new flexibility through the CARES Act to allow SNAP participants in Montana to continue receiving assistance for 12 months and to waive the three-month time-limit that applies to certain SNAP recipients. Families will not have to reapply during the emergency — their benefits will be automatically renewed. Additionally, Bullock is requesting from the USDA the maximum food assistance available for families eligible for SNAP in April and May. These changes are expected to help more than 100,000 Montanans.
Montanans who receive food assistance from SNAP can check their balance online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by opening an account at apply.mt.gov. Clients can also check their benefits by calling 1-866-850-1556.
Finally, the state is making it easier for new mothers and those caring for young children to access the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) by providing services over the phone, and more flexibility in purchasing WIC foods at the store. Local clinics can be found through an easy search at www.signupwic.com. More information may be found at www.wic.mt.gov or by calling 1-800-433-4298.
Current WIC recipients can easily check their benefits by using the WICShopper application, calling the number on the back of their card, or asking their clinic staff or store staff to provide them a benefit balance. In Teton County, the WIC program is offered through the Teton County Health Department, which can be reached at 466-2562.