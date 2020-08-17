The Teton County Health Department on Monday received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) that an individual residing in Teton County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the viral illness known as COVID-19. The individual is an adolescent female.
Health Department Director Melissa Moyer of Choteau said the source of the teenager’s infection is not known at this time and her department is still investigating.
She said the TCHD is identifying and notifying close contacts. The Health Department advises everyone to practice social distancing, wear a facial mask in public settings and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently.
The new case brings the county’s total to 16 cases. This is the first new case in the county since late June, when a cluster of 15 cases resulted from a large private gathering in rural Teton County and two community events in Choteau. All the people affected in those 15 cases recovered without complications or hospitalizations.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has mandated people to wear facial masks in public settings in counties that have four or more active cases of COVID-19. People should watch the state’s COVID-19 information site at https://covid19.mt.gov and check the map for active cases in the county. That map is updated once a day at 10 a.m.