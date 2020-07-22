In April, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock set a goal for the state to test 15,000 people for COVID-19 each week, as the need for accurate health information increased. Now, the mass influx of tests is overwhelming the laboratories responsible for processing the tests, and clinics are being asked to scale down testing for asymptomatic individuals who are not considered close contacts of a positive case.
According to the volunteer-based COVID Tracking Project for Montana (which keeps a historical record of information from the state DPHHS website), Montana only conducted 2,331 new tests during the last week of April. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state was discovered on March 12. In the time between that first case and when the governor announced his ambitious testing goal, the number of new tests conducted in Montana stayed relatively steady. That soon changed. On May 6, a record 4,432 tests were administered in one day. Now, the number of new tests administered on a daily basis hasn’t fallen below 1,000 since June 22 (and even then it was 948). The most recent combined weekly total of tests given out, from July 13-19, is 18,498 — surpassing the governor’s original goal.
The request to scale back testing of asymptomatic individuals comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and other state health officials, though the governor’s office hasn’t yet released a formal directive on the matter.
For Benefis Teton Medical Center, the policy hasn’t changed much, as the hospital already focused on symptomatic patients and those with referrals.
“If someone is experiencing symptoms, they will get a referral for testing from their provider or the health department. If the Teton County Health Department identifies someone as a close contact, they will either send them over to us or give them an order for testing,” explained Annie Olson, the public relations coordinator for BTMC.
Alluvion Health in Great Falls took a different approach and instead focused on testing asymptomatic individuals. Alluvion provided drive-through testing for asymptomatic people in Choteau last Wednesday, and had planned to continue providing the service in Choteau weekly, until the new guidance from the state came in. Now, the clinic has canceled all drive-through clinics for asymptomatic individuals until further notice.
“This is coming from our work in conjunction with the state of Montana and the state health department,” explained Tanya Houston, the chief development officer for Alluvion. “The state lab and the other labs we contract with are becoming overwhelmed with having such a large number of tests processed.”
Alluvion staff members are still testing symptomatic patients with a referral from a provider or a health department at the Great Falls clinic. Small groups of asymptomatic people who have been identified as a priority (i.e. residents at nursing homes who may have been exposed) are still being tested, as well.
Frontier Family Practice in Fairfield issued a statement on July 20 saying they will also be only be doing COVID-19 tests on symptomatic people and people notified in contact tracing by the health department, at the behest of state officials.
“If you have developed symptoms, please call to schedule a telemedicine appointment,” said the statement. “If the providers think you are a candidate to be tested, they will ask that you drive to the clinic parking lot to be tested in your car.”
Both BTMC and Alluvion said they are well stocked on tests — the issue is just the workload at the labs posing a large challenge to processing them in a timely manner.
“We will continue monitoring the situation and exploring other options to help with the testing system as time goes on,” Houston said.