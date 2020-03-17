After Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Sunday closed public schools and issued new social distancing recommendations designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness in the state, Teton County officials, civic and religious organizations and businesses are continuing to respond to a fluid situation.
Bullock is strongly recommending that the public limits all gatherings, especially those of more than 50 people, in every community across the state.
Bullock is also recommending that individuals over the age of 60 or who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions do not participate in gatherings of more than 20 people. He also recommends that parents should avoid, if possible, placing children for childcare with grandparents or individuals over the age of 60 or immunocompromised persons.
Visitation in Montana’s nursing homes is suspended except for certain compassionate care situations. People who meet the exception for visitation will undergo a screening to determine whether they have traveled in the last two weeks, are residing where community spread is occurring, or if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
In addition to taking part in regular briefing calls with the country’s governors and the White House, Governor Bullock has consulted with doctors and other public health authorities and school leaders to develop efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Montana.
On Monday, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said the county has put together a group of partners — schools, law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, Disaster and Emergency Services, Benefis Teton Medical Center and others — who will hold a planning meeting March 18 at 2 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex to assign duties and make sure lines of communication are clear. (The Choteau Acantha will livestream this meeting on its Facebook page and will archive the video there for anyone who wants to watch later.)
Moyer said the big picture she wants to emphasize to Teton County residents is the nature of the COVID-19 response. “The goal here is to slow the spread of this illness to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system, so that those who are most vulnerable in our population still have access to our medical services as we need them,” Moyer said. “Prevention is still very, very key. We want to slow the spread of this across our state as much as possible.”
She said Montana has seen in other states and nations how fast the novel 2019 coronavirus can spread unless prevention measures are taken.
In addition to limiting social and business gatherings, she said, people can reduce their risk of contracting the virus by washing their hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water; covering their coughs with tissues or in the crook of their elbows; staying home when ill; and washing down commonly used surfaces like door knobs, light switches, countertops, telephones, cell phones and keyboards.
Social distancing measures include closures of public schools and universities, cancellation of large events like the Wild Wings bird migration program, the Old Trail Museum Wild Game Feed, and even smaller events like the health department’s Healthy Tracks diabetes program, 4-H club or Scout meetings.
Organizations are taking these measures to reduce the risk to the state’s vulnerable populations: older adults (mainly 60 and above) and people of any age with chronic health conditions (heart or lung disease, diabetes), and immunocompromised people (undergoing treatment for cancer, for example).
In addition, she said, further special measures are advised for those considered vulnerable. These people should avoid crowded public places, should get a two-week supply of their prescription medications and should reach out to family and friends to deliver groceries or other items to their doorsteps.
Symptoms of COVID-19 vary greatly among those diagnosed with some people showing no symptoms of illness. Most commonly, however, people coming down with this viral upper respiratory illness will run a fever and develop a dry cough. Complications from this illness include pneumonia and kidney failure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that the majority of people who contract the illness are likely to feel as though they have a very bad cold and will recover without medical intervention in a couple of weeks.
If someone suspects that they are ill with COVID-19, and if they are having trouble breathing, Moyer said, they should call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Anyone else having mild symptoms of the illness should call their provider first or call the Teton County Health Department at 466-2562.
She said the Health Department will work with people’s healthcare providers to determine whether they need to be tested, or whether they should stay home and recuperate.
She said test kits are available at the local level and samples collected for the test kits will be sent to the state lab for processing.
While as of Monday, Montana has only six confirmed in-state cases of COVID-19 and one case in a Montana person who got ill in Maryland, Moyer said it’s only a matter of time before the illness becomes widespread in the state. “My best judgment tells me that we will see active cases in Teton County so we should be ready for them,” she said.
Being ready means families and businesses should be planning for what they will do when that happens. While the K-12 school system closure is only for March 16-27, that could easily be extended, she said. Now is a good time for families to plan what to do if school is out for the season. It’s also a good time for employers to work with their staffs to use work-from-home protocols whenever possible. “We don’t want this to be a big surprise when we do get active cases here,” she said.
For more information on the virus, go online to the state of Montana’s COVID-19 page at: https://covid19.mt.gov.