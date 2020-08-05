The Choteau school board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in the high school library and via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. The main item on the agenda is the board’s consideration of reopening plans for the coming school year.
Other agenda items include: principal and superintendent reports, approval of the school gyms for a basketball camp, approval of negotiations with the Choteau Education Association, approval of noncertified employee wages for the coming school year, consideration of any staff resignations, approval of a memorandum of agreement with the CEA on school day/working conditions and offering extracurricular contracts for the coming school year.
Parents and community members can access the draft Choteau Schools reopening rubric on the school’s social media page and websites. The draft rubric addresses grouping and scheduling, physical distancing, face coverings, health screening, testing for COVID-19, bussing, hallways and lockers, playgrounds, meals/cafeteria, visitors and adult protocols, organized activities/extracurricular activities and educational delivery modes.
The rubric sets out different standards for each of those topics for five different phases: lockdown; Phase I; Phase IIA (cohort model); Phase IIB; and Phase III. Superintendent Chuck Gameon on Friday emphasized that the rubric is just a draft and is not set in stone. He expects the school board to discuss the proposal, take public input and settle on a final plan at the Aug. 5 board meeting.
In Phase II of the governor’s plan for Reopening the Big Sky, (the current phase the state is in), the rubric sets out the following actions for each topic:
•Groups and scheduling: K-6 students will be divided into A and B sections with approximately 50% of the student body in the building each day. Section A would attend school on Monday and Wednesday and Section B would attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Fridays would be used for at-risk students and teacher collaboration/preparation. Elementary students might remain in their classroom with specials being presented based on specific plans to maintain physical distancing. This schedule is designed to limit large gatherings or multiple groups from using the library, gym, cafeteria and the same areas of the playground.
Students in grades 7-12 will be divided into A and B sections with approximately 50% of the student body in the building each day. Section A would attend school on Monday and Wednesday and Section B would attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Fridays would be used for at-risk students and teacher collaboration/preparation. Large group gatherings will be mitigated with physical distancing, masks or eliminated. Arrival, departure and passing periods will be closely monitored and students will enter the school and go directly to their first period class.
•Physical distancing: Physical distancing of students and staff will occur to the degree necessary for the activity, event and location. In most classrooms 3-6 feet is achievable and will be observed. The wearing of masks will be required in some settings, especially where optimal physical distancing cannot occur (i. e.: on school buses, in hallways, at arrival and dismissal). Hallways will be marked for directional traffic flow and some offices will have transparent barriers for student and staff protection. Lockers, while assigned, will be used in a limited capacity to promote physical distancing. Backpacks will be required to carry learning materials; locker space use for special equipment or on as needed basis.
•Face coverings: There will be specific instances where masks or cloth face coverings may be required. All staff, visitors and students must wear a cloth face covering during arrival, dismissal, in hallways and in common areas. Face coverings may also be required when in the presence of a known health compromised student or staff member. All masks and cloth face coverings must be school appropriate.
•Health screening: Choteau School District personnel will guarantee that they are personally responsible on a daily basis to monitor their own health and potential COVID-19 exposure. If staff members are symptomatic or if they have been in close contact with a COVID positive individual, they must report that information to their supervisor and stay home until they have been cleared to return to work by a health official.
Students and parents will be asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure. If a student exhibits symptoms or has been exposed, then they must stay home from school. They may not return to school until they have been cleared to return to school by a health care official or become symptom free. If a student exhibits symptoms at school, they will be isolated until a parent can be notified to pick the student up.
•Testing for COVID-19: Choteau Public Schools will encourage staff that show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested whenever those symptoms appear. Parents are encouraged to do the same for their children.
•Bussing: Parents are encouraged to transport students whenever it is feasible to do
so. Buses will be available only for eligible riders. Students will be assigned seats with no more than one student per seat (except that family groups will be assigned to sit together). Masks will be worn by students on school buses when appropriate spacing is not available. Windows will be open to provide ventilation when feasible. Students will use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus. Sanitation of seats and handrails will occur between morning and afternoon routes.
•Hallways/lockers: Lockers will be off limits for students congregating. Students will need to bring backpacks into the classroom with materials. Lockers may be used for storage of outer clothing items, sports equipment or items needed for afterschool activities. Hallway traffic will be one way, if possible, otherwise clearly defined and marked flow directions will be posted. Routines and procedural expectations will be taught within classes to accommodate physical distancing and safe practices.
•Playgrounds: Elementary recess schedules have been established to keep cohort groups of students together on the playgrounds. Junior high students will have an outside break, weather permitting, and will be with 7th and 8th graders only. Sanitation of playground equipment will occur on a scheduled basis. The playground area will be divided into zones and grade level groups will stay within their zones during recess times.
•Meals/cafeteria: Elementary classrooms will be on a rotational schedule where two grades each day will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Grades that are not eating in the cafeteria will eat in their classroom.
Junior high students will eat lunch in classrooms/hallway tables/outside (weather permitting) as assigned and eat with their cohort A or B group. Junior high students lunch time begins 10 minutes before the high school student group.
High school students do have open campus for lunch should they choose. They will remain off campus until five minutes before afternoon classes begin. High school students who are eating school provided lunch will eat in the cafeteria, with appropriate social distancing. After they eat, they will remain outdoors until five minutes before the afternoon classes begin. When high school students come in the building, they will report to their afternoon class, and will not congregate in the locker bay area.
Generally, for lunch and breakfast, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings while in line. Meals will be prepared and ready for pickup, either in the cafeteria or in
classrooms.
•Visitors and adult protocols: To protect medically fragile and immunocompromised students and staff members, for the most part, schools will only be open to students and staff. The Choteau Public Schools campus will allow limited access for pre-approved family members, visitors, vendors and volunteers. To enable contact tracing and enhance the health of the district, approved visitors will not be allowed access beyond the main office without a mask or cloth face covering.
•Organized activities/extracurriculars: Choteau Schools will follow the guidance of the Montana High School Association.
The school district will post signs warning against COVID-19 and will limit the occupancy of events to follow current state and Teton County Health Department guidelines. The district may require attendance sheets or seating charts for events to assist with contract tracing, and may require health screening for all those in attendance. Face masks and coverings may be required for all those in attendance, depending on the event and venue. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at events.
Students, faculty, staff and approved visitors should follow the expectations of the district which promote healthy habits and reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus within the community.
•Educational delivery modes: Choteau Public Schools plans to offer face-to-face instruction in a cohort model with certain modifications to meet current protocols. Also, Choteau Public Schools intends to offer distance learning only for those families who desire no in-school instruction. Delivery and instructional techniques may vary when compared to previous years; pending individualized plans. For example, physical education classes may spend more time outdoors.
In Phase IIB (a companion phase to Phase IIA that could be implemented a few weeks after school starts, Gameon said), the rubric sets out the following actions for each topic:
•Groups and scheduling: Elementary students will remain in their classroom with specials either coming into the room or moving the students to a different area that has been sanitized. The schedule is designed to limit large gatherings or multiple groups from using indoor portions of the facility (i.e., library, gym, cafeteria).
Junior high and high school students are all in school and follow their regular seven-period day schedule. Staggered passing periods are used to minimize number of students in the hallways by 50%. Lockers, while assigned, will be used in a limited capacity to promote physical distancing. Backpacks will be required to carry learning materials; locker space will be used for special equipment or on as needed basis. Large group gatherings will be mitigated with physical distancing and/or masks or eliminated. Arrival, departure and passing periods will be closely monitored and students will enter the school and go directly to their first-period class
•Physical distancing: Same as Phase IIA.
•Face coverings: Same as Phase IIA.
•Health screening: Same as Phase IIA.
•Testing for COVID-19: Same as Phase IIA.
•Bussing: Same as Phase IIA.
•Hallways/lockers: Same as Phase IIA.
•Playgrounds: Same as Phase IIA.
•Meals/cafeteria: Same as Phase IIA.
•Visitors and adult protocols: Same as Phase IIA.
•Organized activities/extracurriculars: Same as Phase IIA.
•Educational delivery modes: Same as Step IIA, except that all students will be in the building. Cohort grouping may still be used to help mitigate the risk of exposure or transmission during specific times (passing periods, lunch times, etc.).
When the governor moves the state into Phase III of his Reopening the Big Sky plan, the following changes would be made:
•Groups and scheduling: Elementary students will begin moving as per pre-COVID-19 conditions (increased handwashing and large group activities will be limited).
High school and junior high students will have a regular schedule. Large group gatherings will be mitigated with physical distancing and/or masks or eliminated.
•Physical distancing: Only large group gatherings will be mitigated with physical distancing and/or masks or eliminated.
•Face coverings: Face coverings will only be required when in the presence of a known health compromised student or staff member.
•Health screening: Same as Phase IIA.
•Testing for COVID-19: Same as Phase IIA.
•Bussing: Buses will run as normal; however, masking might be required.
•Hallways/lockers: Students will be assigned lockers, and hallway movement will be as per pre-COVID-19 conditions.
•Playgrounds: Recess will return to pre-COVID-19 conditions.
•Meals/cafeteria: Normal cafeteria use will return.
•Visitors and adult protocols: Pre-approved visitors, vendors and volunteers will still be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering.
•Organized activities/extracurriculars: The district will reduce restrictions regarding on-campus events.
•Educational delivery modes: Distance learning will only be available to those students with documented health concerns.