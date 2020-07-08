With the first cases of COVID-19 emerging in Teton County, organizations and businesses are adjusting their policies.
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce board voted July 1 to cancel the Fourth of July parade. Board President Steve Dogiakos said the decision was made after considering several factors, including the number of new cases in Choteau, an unknown level of possible exposure, high levels of contact between groups and the potential risk of large out-of-town crowds coming to watch or participate in the parade.
“Great Falls canceled their parade, and we were getting a lot of inquiries from people asking if they could come down and participate in the parade or come and watch it,” he explained.
Normally, the Choteau parade draws 30 to 40 entrants. Several organizations had already contacted the board saying they would not be participating this year. “The number was dropping fast,” Dogiakos said.
The Chamber of Commerce board is made up of Dogiakos, Charley Yeager (as vice president), Kayla Breen, Mandy Wick, Kyra Bouma, Annie Olson, Jere Long and Tom Frownfelder as secretary/treasurer (non-voting). The vote to cancel the parade was done via an anonymous online form and was decided, 3-2.
“We definitely considered the impacts of not having the parade on our business community. It was a hard thing for all of us to do. We will start planning for our 2021 celebration in our August meeting,” Dogiakos said.
Those who had already prepared parade entries are encouraged to share photos of their entries with the Choteau Acantha and the Choteau Yardsale and Information Facebook page.
On July 2, Choteau American Legion Post 6 Cmdr. Jerry Collins announced that the Legion rodeo committee decided to cancel their meet and greet on the rodeo grounds, scheduled for the next night, July 3.
The committee already had prior approval from the Teton County Board of Health to go ahead with the mixer, following a set health and sanitation plan. Plans changed, however, with the first cases in Teton County appearing.
“With the recent uptick of cases, both here and nationally, and the possibility that people may have COVID-19 and come here without being tested, It would’ve been a big risk,” Collins said. “To get the funds we would need after the rodeo was canceled, it would be too much of a hassle for us and too much of a risk for the community.”
The rodeo committee also had difficulty scheduling a live band to play at the event. “We actually had to contract with three different bands to get this,” Collins said.
The first band canceled because they figured all the other Choteau Independence Day activities would be canceled as well. The second band had members who were self-quarantining. Collins made arrangements with the third band option, from Great Falls, on July 1 before canceling the meet and greet.
“Being a veterans’ organization, this is very hard for us. Between this and veteran’s day, these are very patriotic celebrations. It’s disappointing that we can’t do anything,” Collins said.
The American Legion bar remains open for drink sales, with no special events.
The Tri-County Cardinals American Legion baseball team had one player test positive on July 1. A second player tested positive the next day. “All team members underwent testing at their local hospitals and clinics over the following 24 hours (after the initial case was reported), and results came back with 11 negatives, the one additional positive and one result pending,” said head coach Bjorn Swanson.
The first player to test positive, who remains asymptomatic, was exposed to the virus at a non-baseball related event and no baseball games or team traveling occurred between then and when he was tested. The team’s scheduled game against Havre on July 1 was canceled due to a wet field — which may have prevented other players from falling ill.
“Working in conjunction with the three county health departments —Pondera, Toole and Teton — we have each begun 14 days of quarantine as close contacts of a COVID-19 positive case,” said Swanson. “The two positive cases have begun isolation, the next step further than quarantining. We will continue to work with the county health departments and the local hospitals to follow best practices. … We are also seeking their guidance on the steps towards safely returning the two infected players to the team.”
Swanson said the team is continuing to remind people of the importance of “taking precautionary measures in your life to do your part.”
The league chairman and conference coaches have been notified of the situation, and are working on rescheduling five conference double-headers that would’ve been played during this quarantine period.
“We are very fortunate to have a baseball season this summer, and want to continue to have a season safely,” Swanson said. “We will work, as we have done throughout the season, with the county health departments to ensure that when we can begin baseball activities once more, they are done in a safe manner, conforming to the best advice of Governor Bullock’s Coronavirus Task Force and the Center for Disease Control.”
The organizers of the Dutton Fun Day car show postponed the event — originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11 — to a to-be-determined date in the future. “With all the new cases popping up, we didn’t want to take the risk of spreading anything,” said organizer Lanny Christman.
Public Services
In response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Teton County, Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien announced that the City of Choteau office will close to the public, effective July 2, for 14 days.
Payment for bills may be made online or dropped in the slot on the front door. If one is paying in cash, a walk-up window by the door will be available during business hours. Only one staff member will be available in the office during the closure.
Teton County Sheriff Keith VanSetten said his wife, Dina, was exposed to the novel 2019 coronavirus on June 24. He removed himself from the office at that time to limit his exposure to others. His wife’s test results came back positive on June 26. “As it turns out, I made the best choice,” he said. He reported that both he and his wife are doing well.
VanSetten was getting tested on July 6 and expected to have his results back on July 7. As a primary contact, he will be quarantined until July 15, but will continue to maintain phone contact with the office. While he is out of the office, Undersheriff Clint Ellsworth will take over VanSetten’s daily tasks.
The Choteau Area Port Authority has canceled all in-person meetings for the time being and will continue to use teleconference software to continue business. Those wanting information on how to join the meetings can email CAPA member Steve Dogiakos at dogiakos@gmail.com.
The MSU Extension office in the Teton County courthouse announced that its “ability to offer consistent office hours has been compromised.” Extension Agent Jane Wolery has a family member who has tested positive for the viral illness. Those planning on visiting the Extension office are asked to check before coming in. The number for the office is 466-2492. Email is the staff’s preferred method of contact. Email jane.wolery@montana.edu, jamiesmith@montana.edu or sharla.hinman@montana.edu.
Business Closures
In the business sector, owners of shops, salons and clinics are updating their COVID-19 policies.
The Edge Salon/Spa/Wellness posted on its Facebook page on July 2 that staff member Cody Marney was “in direct contact with a positive case and will be in quarantine until July 11” while staff member Kate Mattingly-Lohman “had potential secondary exposure and is not required to quarantine.”
Both Marney and Mattingly-Lohman were tested on July 2, and expect to have the results in a couple days. While Marney will continue to quarantine until July 11, Mattingly-Lohman plans to be in the salon the week after the holiday weekend, assuming her test comes back negative.
Heather Hodgskiss, who owns Pivot Physical therapy in Choteau, tested negative for the viral disease, though she has family members who are positive and under quarantine. Hodgskiss said she will have a second test in the future, and if that comes back negative as well, she hopes to resume seeing patients soon. Until then, former Pivot employee Holly Hamilton will be seeing patients on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Hodgskiss has arranged for a backup physical therapist from Conrad to help fill in on Thursdays and Fridays.
Hodgskiss’ secretary is also awaiting test results before coming back to work.
The health and sanitation policies at the clinic are remaining largely unchanged. Elderly and immuno-compromised people are asked not to come in unless they are a patient. Staff members will be wearing masks, and patients are encouraged to do so as well. Patients will also be asked to wash their hands upon entering and exiting the clinic. In the gym, disinfecting wipes and bleach solutions are used to clean the equipment between uses, as usual. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.
Mickey Hodgskiss, who is Heather’s mother-in-law, closed her Country Hallmark store in Choteau on July 1 and 2. “I was tested, just to be safe,” she said. Her test came back negative on July 6, and she said her shop would be open in full capacity.
The Outpost Deli announced July 5 that it was shutting its doors until further notice. “We have a couple staff members that may have possibly been in contact with a positive COVID case so we’d rather be proactive and take precautionary measures,” said the post from owner Samantha Yeager. “The community’s health is more important than taking any risks to keep our doors open at this time.” No staff members at the Outpost Deli had a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the time of the restaurant closure — it was purely a precaution. Owner Samantha Yeager said the establishment would only be closed for a few days, and staff members would be tested if necessary before returning to work.
Also on July 5, the management at Log Cabin Café put out that it too would be temporarily closed, due to a shortage of staff.
“We hope to be back up and running soon and will update you all when we know more,” said the notice. “We can all be a part of the solution. Stay strong Choteau!”
Foster’s Farmacy closed on July 5 in a precautionary measure as owner Jamie Foster and her husband were experiencing cold-like symptoms of a sore throat and headache. Both were tested in Great Falls. Until their symptoms are gone (and if their tests are positive, until their quarantine period ends) the grocery store will be closed to the public.
“We opened this store to support the health and wellness of our community,” Foster said. “We want everyone to stay healthy and safe so we are closing the Farmacy until further notice.”
Foster says she hopes to open the store by July 8 for people to pick up perishable food that needs to be eaten. Masks will be required in the store and curbside pickup will be available, if the store is open. The store will be sanitized before any Wednesday pickups.
Both the Choteau and Fairfield locations for Gary Kasper & Co. accounting services are closed to the public, but employees are working from home. Clients can still call and email their accountants to get business done.
Bright Eyes Animal Care and Rehab Center has closed its facilities to public visits, surrenders and adoptions and has limited its volunteers to the necessary minimum number of people to care for the animals. The shelter will be open for emergency visits only. The animal shelter board had made a similar closure in April, and gradually re-opened the facilities before this recent closure.
The Choteau Senior Center’s Cellarama thrift shop has also closed for a second time during this pandemic season. The senior center is still providing its meals on wheels service and is offiering to-go meals. Those wanting a meal should call 466-2121 ahead of time to ensure the cooks prepare enough food for the day.
Curly Willow Floral & Gifts/the liquor store is open but owner Amy Bechtold has established five health and safety rules. A sign posted for the store reads, “COVID-19 is real everyone, so I have some rules: 1. Do not come in if you are sick. Period! Order curbside or get it delivered. 2. No chit-chat — get in and get out. 3. Make sure your hands are clean before you come in. 4. Wear a facemask. 5. One person at a time — wait your turn.”
All local shoppers and diners are encouraged to continue following safe practices to prevent the spread of disease.
Editor’s Note: All of this information is subject to change as the health situation progresses. This story was written on July 6, and information may have changed by the time it is published on July 8. Check choteauacantha.com and the Choteau Acantha Facebook page for updates.