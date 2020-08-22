The Teton County Health Department on Saturday announced that the county has another lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, diagnosed in a woman in her 20s, according to Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer.
Teton County now has two active cases, and Moyer said the source of infection for both active cases is most likely an out-of-county exposure. Close contacts of the newest case will be notified as soon as possible.
Teton County now has 17 diagnosed cases of this viral illness that causes mild cold-like symptoms in most people who are infected. About 15% of people will become sick enough to need hospitalization while a very small number, about 1-2%, will develop life-threatening illness. People at highest risk for complications are those 65 and older and anyone who has a chronic health condition such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, or a compromised immune system. People of any age, however, may develop a complication called a “cytokine storm,” when the person’s body mounts a dramatic immune system response to the virus, causing life-threatening symptoms.
One of the two active cases was identified on social media earlier this week by her family as Fairfield teenager Kyona Yeager, who will be a freshman in high school this year, and is the daughter of Calon and Kande Yeager of Fairfield. Calon Yeager said on social media that his daughter got sick last week and her parents took her to the Great Falls Clinic hospital on Aug. 16. After her condition continued to deteriorate, she was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 18, where she was in the Intensive Care Unit until Aug. 21. She remains hospitalized but is doing better, her family said. Calon said he, his wife and their two children were exposed to the novel 2019 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, at an out of Teton County venue.