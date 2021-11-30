Having a hard time keeping track of all the special events for the holiday season? This list, though by no means complete, may be some help. If your church, business or organization has a holiday event to be added to this community calendar, please call the Acantha at 406-466-2403.
•Choteau Swimming Pool tiles and season passes for sale as Christmas gifts. Call Clayton Ketcham at 406-466-2412 to place a tile order or go online to the Lions Club’s website. Forms are also available at the City Office. For pool passes, call Dru Hanson at 406-466-2882 to place an order.
•Christmas trees on sale outside Country Hallmark. Cut by the Choteau Wrestling Club, the trees are mostly Douglas fir and range in size. The cost is $50 a tree.
•Don’t forget to decorate your home’s exterior for the Christmas season. The Chamber of Commerce will award first-, second- and third-place prizes of $100, $75 and $50 in Choteau Bucks, respectively, for outstanding decorating. Judging will be done the week before Christmas. Three Rivers Communications has donated the prize money.
•Teton Pass season pass sale. Sale prices: $350 for adults, $250 for youth; children 6 and under ski free. The sale ends Dec. 17. Buy online (skitetonmt.com), by phone (406-466-2209) or mail checks to P.O. Box 1354, Choteau, MT 59422. (If you’re looking for a seasonal winter job, call same number as the ski area is hiring in all facets.)
•Nov. 15-Dec. 14 — Choteau Caring Tree gift drive, trees with tags at the Choteau Post Ofﬁce and First Bank of Montana-Choteau. Please take tags, ﬁll and return to the Choteau Acantha or First Bank in Choteau by Dec. 14.
•Nov. 15-Dec. 17 — Fairfield Rudolph Run gift drive, sponsored by the Fairfield women’s service club. Tags available at the Fairfield City Hall and the Fairfield Holiday Stroll on Dec. 3 at the Fairfield Community Hall. The gifts must be wrapped and returned to town office by Dec. 17.
•Nov. 25-Dec. 17 — Angel Tree at Dutton State Bank, a division of Opportunity Bank, a gift drive for low-income children and elderly. Call the bank at 406-476-3462 and ask for Kendle Bjornstad or Collette Wilson to suggest a name for the gift drive. Please ﬁll tags and return to bank by Dec. 17.
•Friday, Dec. 3 — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Bank of Montana-Choteau holiday open house. Coffee and treats will be served.
— Tools and accessories and John Deere toys, on sale at Frontline Ag Solutions (10% off Nov. 29-Dec. 3).
— 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Advent Recital featuring Christmas stories with Barbara Arensmeyer and Neal Wedum. Freewill offering benefits the Choteau Ministerial Association.
— 4-8 p.m., Front Range Art Association holiday art show and sale at Big Sky Pottery and Art Gallery, 407 Second Ave. S., Fairfield.
— 4-8 p.m., Fairﬁeld Holiday Festival in the Fairﬁeld Community Hall, vendors, meal, visit from Santa, face painting, raffle baskets.
— 4:30-7 p.m., Dutton Civic Club Chili Cookoff at the Dutton American Legion Hall. Registration at 4:30 p.m., doors open to public at 5:30 p.m., judging starts at 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Dec. 4 — Choteau Chamber of Commerce Christmas stroll. Choteau merchants will have varying hours, in-store specials and refreshments during the day and some into the evening. For more information, see advertisements in this edition and go online to choteauchristmasstroll.com. Special events include:
— 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Copper Creek Coffee will be serving tacos and nachos.
— 8 a.m. to noon, Christmas toy sale at Old West Lumber.
— 8 a.m. to noon, hunting season savings at Teton Lumber Co. (look for 15% off coupon in this week’s paper). Coffee, doughnuts and bring down your trophy buck photos for the trophy contest with a prize for the largest trophy.
— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., holiday gift sale ongoing at K’s Auto Parts.
— 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., holiday sales, refreshments and treats at Ace Hardware in Choteau.
— 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Christmas trees for sale at Country Hallmark.
— 9 a.m.-7 p.m., holiday sales (see 20% off coupon in this week’s paper) at Country Hallmark.
— 10 a.m.-6 p.m., join Heather Hodgskiss and the crew at Pivot Physical Therapy for Pop-Up Boutique sales and some “Holly Jolly Punch.”
— 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery holiday open house. Free Christmas swag-making class 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or while supplies last); 2-5 p.m., card-making class, $39 per person; live music, refreshments and drawings.
— 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Stroll special of chili and cinnamon rolls at John Henry’s restaurant.
— Curly Willow Floral & Gifts and Liquor Store #34 stroll open house with refreshments and snacks. Enter a drawing for a holiday wreath.
— Buy your holiday stocking stuffer swimming pool passes for the pool at the Stage Stop Inn. (See coupon in this week’s paper.)
— Sales, holiday treats and a free Christmas craft for children (who will make leather Christmas tree ornaments) at The Flying Bison Mercantile.
— 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., special shopping hours at The Christmas Store (right next to the Outpost Deli).
— 11 a.m., Choteau Senior Citizens Center holiday bake sale.
— Noon to 5 p.m., special holiday shopping hours, sales and treats at Choteau Drug.
— Noon to 7 p.m. Christmas stroll special hours at Polished Day Spa (enter a drawing for a Christmas gift basket).
— 1-2 p.m., United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Groups food drive at the Roxy Theatre. Please drop off non-perishable foods for the Teton County Food Pantry.
— 1 p.m., holiday vendors at the Choteau Scout Hall, including the Boy Scouts who will be selling popcorn.
— 1 p.m., Christmas buttons made by Choteau Elementary and preschool students available for sale by the Choteau High School volleyball team at Scout Hall.
— 2 p.m., free children’s Christmas movie “A Doggone Christmas” at the Roxy Theatre.
— 2-5:30 p.m., The Edge Christmas Party, join the staff for drinks, snacks and sales.
— 2-7 p.m., holiday Stroll specials at Buck’s Sporting Goods.
— 2:30-5:30 p.m., Spring Creek 4-H Club food drive in front of Country Hallmark.
— 3:30 p.m. (or after the Christmas movie ends), ﬁre truck rides with Santa; pick-up and drop-off in front of At Home Flooring.
— 3:30-5 p.m., Santa will be roaming downtown Choteau. Parents, bring your own cameras to take pictures of your children with Santa.
— 4:30 p.m., holiday bonfire, sponsored by the Choteau American Legion, in the lot between the Choteau Arts and the Bieler Law Office.
— 5 p.m., line up for the Festival of Lights Parade in the vacant lot south of the Stage Stop Inn.
— 5:30 p.m., Festival of Lights Parade on Main Avenue.
— Augusta Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees, 5 p.m, in the F.M. Mack Building and The Forge.
•Sunday, Dec. 5 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Augusta Cowboy Christmas Rendezvous, with the main activities at the Augusta Community Center. (Hay rides from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m.)
— 12-3:30 p.m. — Lutefisk and Norwegian meatball dinner, bake and craft sale, Bethany Lutheran Church, in Dutton. Call 406-476-3371 or 406-788-3177 to reserve your meal time.
— 2-8 p.m., Dutton Christmas Stroll at Lily Bean Coffee and the Dutton/Teton Public Library. Vendors and giftware.
•Friday, Dec. 10 — Scandinavian and More bake sale at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Advent Recital featuring the vocalist duet of Laura Buck and Cali Salmond. Freewill offering benefits the Choteau Ministerial Association.
•Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Deadline to return gifts purchased for the Choteau Caring Tree to either the Choteau Acantha or First Bank Montana in Choteau.
— 6 p.m., Power Public School PK-5 Christmas Concert, gymnasium.
— 6:30 p.m., Choteau Junior High and High School Christmas concert in the auditorium.
— 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Public School 5-12 band and choir holiday program, multi-purpose room.
— 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Dutton/Brady School Christmas program, auditorium.
•Thursday, Dec. 16 — 6 p.m., Power Public School 6-12 Christmas concert, gymnasium.
•Friday, Dec. 17 — Deadline to turn Angel Tree Christmas gifts in to Dutton State Bank/Opportunity Bank and Rudolph’s Run Christmas gifts to the Fairfield Town Office.
— 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Advent Recital featuring music by Brian Beerman and his daughters, Karra Jordre and Sanna Beerman. Freewill offering benefits the Choteau Ministerial Association.
•Saturday, Dec. 18 — Montana Dinosaur Center virtual holiday open house.
• Monday, Dec. 20 — 7 p.m., Greenfield Elementary School Christmas program, gymnasium.
•Tuesday, Dec. 21 — 2 p.m., Choteau Elementary School Christmas program in the CES gym.
— 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Elementary School Christmas program, multi-purpose room.