April 10 — 6:51 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 8:46 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:26 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 702 Eighth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 12:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported possible abuse of children.
— 1:40 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to Teton Pass Ski Resort and transported an injured skier to BTMC.
— 4:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:11 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of man standing by the side of the road on the edge of Choteau.
— 5:45 p.m., Pondera County caller requested to speak with a deputy.
— 7:07 p.m., a stolen trailer was found off Secondary Highway 431.
— 7:10 p.m., deputy transported a prisoner to Pondera County Sheriff’s Office.
— 7:54 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
April 11 — 3:07 a.m., dispatch was notified that a Choteau resident had assisted a man who was sitting in his vehicle that had run out gas by taking the elderly man home and moving the vehicle farther off the roadway.
— 9:57 p.m., Chouteau County jail requested an informational call regarding a prisoner held in Fort Benton.
— 12:21 p.m., Power ambulance crew provided a lift assist of a man at 205 Fifth St.
— 12:38 p.m., motorist reported livestock at large on Secondary Highway 220.
— 12:48 p.m., deputy investigated damage at 3981 U.S. Highway 89 to a mailbox that was hit by a motorist who did not report the incident.
—2:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received information from an agency related to a possible sexual assault case.
— 4:16 p.m., deputy and Montana Highway Patrol trooper assisted with removing livestock from U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:09 p.m., two Fairfield ambulances responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 200 and each crew transported an accident victim to Benefis.
— 6:50 a.m., Choteau resident requested to talk with deputy regarding a text he had received from a family member whom he hadn’t been in contact with for an extended time.
April 12 — 2:14 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone had misunderstood a brand on a mailbox on Teton Canyon Road and left a “very heinous” note in the mailbox.
— 11:17 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 403 Central Ave. and transported a patient to BTMC.
April 13 — 2:54 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a resident from Teton Peak Assisted Living to BTMC.
— 6:38 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist out of Fairfield that he had slipped into the ditch and a towing company needed a call number before they could pull him out of the ditch off Spring Valley Road and First Road Northwest.
— 11:43 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to Choteau High School and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:28 p.m., deputy spoke with driver of a snowmobile who was driving around an open field near the Choteau Mini Park. The deputy determined the snowmobiler was on private property and no action was needed.
— 4:44 p.m., Fairfield resident reported damage to a fence off Secondary Highway 287.
— 8:38 p.m., Dutton ambulance and deputy responded to a medical emergency at 18 Main. The ambulance transported a patient to Benefis.
April 14 — 1:54 a.m., deputy responded to alert from an alarm company for Sun River Electric Cooperative in Fairfield. Upon checking the building with a Sun River employee, all was found to be okay.
— 6:20 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified a roll-off site will be burning today.
— 12:33 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1095 Third Road N.E. Mercy Flight was also contacted and Power Volunteer Fire Department responded to set up a landing zone, but the helicopter was unable to fly because of weather conditions. The Power EMS crew requested a coroner be dispatched.
— 2:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported helping an injured driver into his pickup on Secondary Highway 200. The driver seemed to be okay to drive but they were concerned and requested a deputy check on his welfare.
— 6:10 p.m., Choteau resident reported a couple dogs harassing her dog.
— 7:52 p.m., motorist reported hitting a bird on U.S. Highway 89, causing damage to the vehicle. Deputy responded and requested MHP be notified.
— 9:29 p.m., Choteau resident requested deputy check on the welfare of family members.
April 15 — 10:20 a.m., Choteau motorist reported an injured deer by the side on Secondary Highway 287.
— 5:23 p.m., deputy issued four citations to the driver of a vehicle she had stopped earlier.
— 5:47 p.m., motorist from Choteau reported a calf out on the east side of U.S. Highway 200.
— 8:26 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
April 16 — 11:18 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 110 Main Street in Dutton.
—2:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received two phone calls from an individual involved in a possible domestic dispute in Choteau.
From April 10-15, sheriff’s deputies made four traffic stops in Fairfield and issued two warnings for speeding and two citations and also gave a warning for improperly working taillight to a driver on U.S. Highway 89.