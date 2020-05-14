Yellowstone National Park will open its Wyoming entrances on Monday, May 18, at noon, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly announced today.
The park will be limited to day-use only via the Cody and Jackson entrances. Only the park’s lower loop — which includes Lake, Canyon, Norris, Old Faithful, West Thumb, and Grant Village — will be open. No commercial tour buses will be allowed to enter the park. The opening comes at the request of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Sholly said.
Montana’s gates to Yellowstone National Park will not open before June 1, Gov. Steve Bullock said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon. The Montana entrances in West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City account for about 70% of Yellowstone’s annual visitors, Sholly said.
Bullock said he has had no conversations in the past week with Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow about that park opening, and that he is under the impression Glacier will not open until at least June 15.
Bullock acknowledged the state economy’s reliance on tourism, but said he wants to make sure tourists don’t spread COVID-19 and overwhelm health care systems in gateway communities. The state currently has a 14-day quarantine in effect for all non-essential travelers entering or returning to the state. That two-week period will be reassessed in the coming weeks, Bullock said.
“We want to ensure those visitors don’t bring problems — meaning infections — from their home state to our state,” Bullock said.
Public health experts say infections will likely increase as the parks reopen, just as infections are expected to increase as the state economy at large reopens.
Bullock said the state wants Yellowstone to have increased testing capability and quarantine protocols in place before opening the Montana entrances. Increased testing capacity would include surveillance testing of park employees, as well as in gateway communities in Park and Gallatin counties, he said. Public health officials in those counties are working with their counterparts in neighboring Wyoming counties to put those protocols in place, Bullock said.
“Frankly, it will benefit the park’s efforts if they can figure out the wrinkles of reopening [before the Montana gates open],” Bullock said.
The three-phase plan to open the park is “evolving,” Sholly said. Yellowstone is implementing new safety measures and working to ensure employee safety by keeping facilities like campgrounds closed.
