A Teton County man in his 20s has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Teton County Health Department. THCD Director Melissa Moyer of Choteau on Wednesday said the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed the man tested positive for novel 2019 coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness. Moyer said this is the county’s 18th case, and the county now has two active cases. The source of infection is related to out-of-county travel, Moyer said, and all the man's close contacts have been notified. Close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for approximately two weeks.
enterprise