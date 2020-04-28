As Montana Gov. Steve Bullock begins the first phase of re-opening the state this week, the Teton County Health Department is working with businesses and organizations to make sure reopening plans will include social distancing, stepped up sanitation and other measures to reduce the risk of employees or customers contracting COVID-19.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer met with the Teton County Board of Health on April 24 to review her plans for assisting businesses and organizations in reopening and to set up a framework for activities that may fall into gray areas under the governor’s Reopening the Big Sky directive.
“Your health department staff is working very hard right now,” she said.
The Board of Health includes Tim Sinton, the county medical officer, who is a physician assistant with the Great Falls Clinic; and retired nurses Elaine Sedlack and Linn Wright, EMT Ken Bassmann, Barbara Shaffer and Randy Morris. Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss serves as the county liaison to the board and county sanitarian Austin Moyer also attends the meetings.
At the Board of Health’s online meeting April 24, Melissa Moyer said Montana has done a good job of “flattening the curve” of COVID-19 infections. (As of Monday, the state had 449 cases of the viral illness and the number of new cases has gone down weekly for the past three weeks.) “We are one of the first states that is really in a position to start opening up,” Moyer said, noting that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Teton County.
Moyer highlighted key points and timelines in the first phase of the reopening plan, which provides that as of the following dates:
•April 26 — The governor’s general stay-at-home order is lifted except for high risk individuals who include those older than 65, those who have underlying medical conditions and those who are immunocompromised. Those people should continue to follow stay-at-home protocols. All others are no longer required to shelter in place, but groups of more than 10 are still not allowed in most situations.
— Churches are allowed to reconvene in-building services if they can meet social distancing protocols.
— People should wear masks in public and stay home when sick.
— Senior complexes like Skyline Lodge or BeeHive Homes must continue to prohibit visitors, ensure strict hygiene protocols and screen staff for symptoms.
— The governor’s travel quarantine is still in place. Anyone traveling to Montana from out of state for non-work-related reasons must quarantine in place for 14 days.
•April 27 — Most retailers and service industry workers can reopen, providing that they follow guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and have measures in place to protect their workers and their customers, such as allowing telework when possible, accommodating alternate work schedules, closing common areas, minimizing non-essential business travel, making special accommodations for vulnerable employees and customers and monitoring employees for symptoms of COVID-19.
— Youth activities can be operational with physical distancing guidelines or groups of 10 or fewer.
— Outdoor recreation can be operational if sites adhere to strict physical distancing and frequent sanitation protocols.
— Gyms, pools, hot tubs and other places of assembly (movie theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls, etc.) must remain closed.
•May 4 — Restaurants, bars, breweries and casinos can re-open with specific protocols required, including social distancing, no large groups, tables set wide apart, no sitting or standing at bar counters and no self-serve food or beverages. These businesses are limited to 50% of their building capacity and must close by 11:30 p.m.
•May 7 — Public K-12 schools may reopen, but the decision on whether to do so rests with each individual school board. If a school reopens, there are multiple stringent safety protocols that would have to be followed.
Melissa Moyer said her employees and the county sanitarian have been contacting businesses in the county and working with them to make sure they understand the governor’s directive. She said each individual business has the right to decide whether to fully or partially reopen under this directive. “We are supportive of businesses making that decision,” she said.
In response to the governor’s reopening directive, the Board of Health adopted a new emergency health rule that says the Teton County Health Officer or his designees may, at their discretion, require written plans of action for establishments, events or activities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure during the phased reopening. Those plans must be submitted to the Teton County Health Department.
The TCHD personnel will evaluate the plan and work with the business or organization to make sure the plan complies with the governor’s directive. In the event the TCHD rejects a plan, the business, individual or organization may appeal that decision to the full Board of Health.
Moyer said she doesn’t think most businesses will need a written plan, but, for example, she would require a written plan from high schools to spell out how a graduation ceremony for the 2020 seniors could be fashioned in compliance with the directive.
She said any business, individual or organization who has questions about the directive should call the health department at 466-2562. The governor’s directive can be found online at https://covid19.mt.gov/joint-information-center.
Moyer also chaired the weekly Teton County COVID-19 response informational meeting, via video-conferencing, on April 23. Forty-two people signed on to attend this meeting, which allows community partners in health, law enforcement, emergency medical services and disaster and emergency services, schools, businesses and organizations to share information and needs.
Moyer said the health department continues to amass a stockpile of personal protective gear, including medical-grade and homemade face masks. TCHD is working with Teton County DES Director Deb Coverdell to provide requisition forms for these items. “Especially as people get to be out and about more, we really want people to be wearing homemade masks,” Moyer said.
Another stockpile of cleaning supplies has been prepared and stored at Trinity Lutheran Church. These materials will be given to people who are sick and in quarantine to help clean their homes as they recuperate. Donations of this type of supply are still being taken.
Dawn Gunderson, who works part-time for the TCHD, said the Teton County CARES Alliance will be applying for grant funding from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services to help counties address mental health needs of residents during the pandemic. The grant application is due by April 30 and every county can request up to $40,000.
Moyer reviewed the governor’s directive on reopening the state and said that as the lock down eases, the virus is likely to infect more people. “With people moving around more, we will very likely see new cases popping up,” Moyer said. “Social distancing is still really, really important.”
As people begin to move about more, she said, every individual should keep track of anyone that they have contact with, just in case there is an exposure and the Health Department needs to track down all contacts. Jotting where you’re going and whom you’re seeing on a calendar could make contract tracing easier and swifter, she said.
Representatives of county schools also attended the meeting. Choteau Superintendent Chuck Gameon said his school board would meet April 28 to consider reopening schools here after May 7, but his recommendation would be not to reconvene except in a limited fashion for the senior class.
Fairfield Principal Dustin Gordon, Power Superintendent Loren Dunk, Dutton/Brady Superintendent Erica Allen and county Superintendent of Schools Cathy Sessions representing the independent elementary schools said they will also have board meetings but do not expect students to return to the classroom before the end of the school year.
Gordon said, “Teton County has been fortunate, and I don’t want to have a false sense of security. I think we will continue to do it just the way we are doing it now.”
Lutheran pastors Kim Peterson of Choteau and Jessie Obrecht of Fairfield said they were still working on reopening plans. The Choteau and Dutton United Methodist churches announced that they won’t hold in-church services until the end of May.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien said the city office plans to continue the status quo, limiting public access and rotating employees to improve social distancing. He said he did not think the City Council would resume in-person meetings until the state reaches the governor’s third phase for re-opening.
Fairfield Mayor Bob Swartz said everyone in Fairfield is cooperating and people are anxious to get back to normal but want to do that in a safe way. “Everyone is doing the best that they can,” he said. “We’ll do everything just as it has been lined out. We want to move forward.”