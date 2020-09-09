The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks toll-free hotline for reporting wildlife poaching, property damage, and violations of fish and game laws is in operation 24 hours a day.

TIP-MONT is the acronym for Turn in Poachers — Montana. Poaching includes:

•Hunting out of season or at night using spotlights;

•Taking more than one's legal limit;

•Nonresidents who purchase resident licenses;

•Professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.

When it comes to poaching, Montanans are saying, “Enough is enough!”

If you witnesses a fish and game violation, or property vandalism, you can report the crime by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668); or Report a Violation online at fwp.mt.gov, then click Enforcement.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.