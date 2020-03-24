Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Administrator Sarah Garcia on March 17 announced changes and issued an important reminder for Montana drivers and vehicle owners.
For all driver licenses due to expire in March, April or May, Fox and his staff are working with the governor’s office on the possibility of an executive order extending the renewal deadline by 90 days. The goal is to limit the need for visits to MVD stations during the COVID-19 outbreak. (Note that an extension of Montana’s deadline may not necessarily prevent a person from being cited by a law enforcement agency in another state.)
They also reminded drivers that vehicle registrations can be renewed online. It is not necessary to renew vehicle registrations in person at a county treasurer’s office. Vehicle registrations can be renewed by mail and at www.dojmt.gov/driving. A vehicle registration’s grace period expires at the end of the month as shown on your license plate tab. If a customer renews online, they may do so up to one month after the date shown on their tab.
To implement social distancing, effective March 18, all Class D (non-commercial) driving tests will be suspended for 30 days. Because driving tests require people to share a confined space for an extended period, they increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. MVD will reassess the suspension in mid-April and determine if testing can resume on a full or limited basis.
Waiting areas, especially in many of the more rural MVD stations, can also increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. Effective March 18, MVD is limiting the number of people in each waiting area to help address social distancing concerns. Customers who enter a full waiting area can give their phone number to the staff and ask to be called when it is their turn for service.
Because MVD’s driver license station in Helena is located at AAA and AAA is closing to the public temporarily due to COVID-19, MVD is moving its driver license office to the Scott Hart Building at 302 N. Roberts St.
“These changes and reminders are aimed at limiting public congregation and interaction while still allowing for the provision of important services,” Attorney General Fox said. “COVID-19 is changing how we go about our day-to-day lives, and it requires all of us to make adjustments. The important thing is that we work together as Montanans and help each other as family, friends, and neighbors.”
“We will continue to evaluate our driver, vehicle and business services and determine how we can limit unnecessary public interactions and protect our employees, while still providing the services that Montanans rely on,” said Garcia. “The COVID-19 situation is fluid, changing daily and so our response will adapt as necessary.”