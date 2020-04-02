Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) announced Thursday it is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19. The waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.
The new policy applies to all BCBSMT fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare (excluding Part D plans), and Medicare Supplement plans. BCBSMT will work in partnership with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers. BCBSMT’s policy is effective for treatment received April 1-May 31. BCBSMT will continue to reassess this policy as circumstances warrant.
“As we navigate uncharted territory during the pandemic, we want to ensure our members are confident they have access to the care they need,” BCBSMT President Collette Hanson said. “It’s important for us to impart peace of mind during a time of so much uncertainty.”
Other changes announced by BCBSMT in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency include:
•Expanding access to telehealth coverage;
•Waiving preauthorization and members’ cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19;
•Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills;
•Lifting cost-sharing for in-network medically necessary services delivered via telemedicine;
•Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, alternative post-acute facilities until April 30;
•Launching dedicated COVID-19 educational websites so members can easily access
•Opening a special-enrollment period for fully insured commercial group account customers.
For the latest information on BCBSMT’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other information and tips to stay healthy, please visit bcbsmt.com.